Akanksha Sharma: I hope Abhiraj or Divya win Ace of Space

“I am so relieved,” shared Akanksha Sharma after getting evicted from MTV Ace of Space. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant entered the reality show along with her boyfriend Abhiraj Chadha. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, she shared, “While the experience was a wonderful one, I am really happy to be finally out. The show is not as easy as it looks. It was one hell of a time.”

Akanksha was in the news after she participated in Bigg Boss 10 and spoke about her divorce with Yuvraj Singh’s brother. Sharing that unlike what she expected, Ace of Space was completely different from Bigg Boss, she said, “I had hoped that both the shows would be similar but it’s not. Ace of Space was much tougher. Also, when you are confined to a very small space, and that gets smaller each week, it gets on you. There was no scope of being with people you like or even access to sunlight. It was a very challenging experience and I am glad to be back home.”

Talking about her boyfriend Abhiraj, Akanksha said, “Initially, when we were in different rooms, it was very difficult to even talk. But thanks to the show, we have become stronger and closer. Yes, we did have our share of fights and arguments but we realised that our relationship is above all. Now I want to see him play solo and prove that he is worthy of being the winner.”

The Bigg Boss 10 contestant was also quite close to co-contestant Divya Agarwal, who is currently making headlines for apparently being jealous of the growing friendship between Varun Sood and Chetna Pande.

“Divya is a very strong girl, and she has an individual personality. She is more than this love triangle. I feel sad that she is being projected as this envious friend. She doesn’t need this controversy to carry on in the show,” shared Akanksha.

Lastly sharing that she is rooting for Abhiraj and Divya, the evicted contestant said, “I was checking Abhiraj’s social media and am amazed at the love coming his way. I am really sure he will do well and win the show. And if not him, I hope Divya emerges as the champion.”

Hosted by Vikas Gupta, Ace of Space airs every day at 6 pm on MTV.