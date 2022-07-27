Akanksha Puri addresses claims Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti is scripted: ‘This is not a sham’

July 27, 2022 11:37:15 am
Ever since Mika Singh chose TV actor and his longtime friend Akanksha Puri as his future wife on the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, the two have been trolled by viewers for being fake. Some netizens even said that the show is ‘scripted’. Now, Puri has reacted to the claims.
The actor said that she and Mika have known each other for over 13 years and now that they are thinking of marriage, they would first like to know each other better. Addressing claims of them doing it just for the cameras, she told ETimes, “I would like to reiterate that this is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time.”
Known for playing the role of goddess Parvati in the mythological television show Vighnaharta Ganesha, Akanksha Puri also said that her entry in the show was “not planned” and even Mika didn’t know she would be a wild card entrant. But now, having won the show, she is looking forward to knowing the “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi” singer better before taking the plunge.
View this post on Instagram
“You can’t get married just after completing some tasks on a show. So, I am looking forward to spending quality time with Mika and getting to know him better,” said Akanksha.
Subscriber Only Stories
Earlier, Akanksha Puri had posted pictures of herself with Mika after winning Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. She captioned the photos, “Here’s to our New Beginnings ❤️@mikasingh.” But her posts didn’t receive a good response from Instagram users. A few wondered if this was a scripted move, as they wrote, “Kya mast story banayi dono ne. (You guys made up a great story). This whole show, and these two are fake and scripted 👿.” Another comment read, “Contract kitne months ka kiya hai 📝.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
Many with extremely short stature have genetic mutations, shows Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital study
TMC, AAP stay away from Opposition meeting to decide the floor strategy
All eyes on India ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad
Delhi High Court dismisses appeal seeking details of SC Collegium’s December 2018 meeting
DUSIB takes action against officials for dereliction of duty
MCD de-concretises 5908 trees in South Delhi, says official
Madhya Pradesh villagers ask Dalit girl not to attend school; 7 held
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI arrests former OSD of Lalu Yadav
Akanksha Puri addresses claims Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti is scripted: ‘This is not a sham’
Sony PlayStation VR2 new features: See-through view, broadcast mode and more
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of Money Laundering Act
HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of jailed Delhi minister Satyender Jain