Akanksha Puri addresses claims Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti is scripted: ‘This is not a sham’

Ever since Mika Singh chose TV actor and his longtime friend Akanksha Puri as his future wife on the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, the two have been trolled by viewers for being fake. Some netizens even said that the show is ‘scripted’. Now, Puri has reacted to the claims.

The actor said that she and Mika have known each other for over 13 years and now that they are thinking of marriage, they would first like to know each other better. Addressing claims of them doing it just for the cameras, she told ETimes, “I would like to reiterate that this is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time.”

Known for playing the role of goddess Parvati in the mythological television show Vighnaharta Ganesha, Akanksha Puri also said that her entry in the show was “not planned” and even Mika didn’t know she would be a wild card entrant. But now, having won the show, she is looking forward to knowing the “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi” singer better before taking the plunge.

“You can’t get married just after completing some tasks on a show. So, I am looking forward to spending quality time with Mika and getting to know him better,” said Akanksha.

Earlier, Akanksha Puri had posted pictures of herself with Mika after winning Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. She captioned the photos, “Here’s to our New Beginnings ❤️@mikasingh.” But her posts didn’t receive a good response from Instagram users. A few wondered if this was a scripted move, as they wrote, “Kya mast story banayi dono ne. (You guys made up a great story). This whole show, and these two are fake and scripted 👿.” Another comment read, “Contract kitne months ka kiya hai 📝.”