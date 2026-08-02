‘He grabbed me’: Akanksha Choudhary reveals casting couch ordeal in beauty pageant industry

Model-turned-reality star Akanksha Choudhary has been evicted from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa ahead of the finale week. Before exiting the Netflix reality show, she revealed her secret, alleging that an influential figure associated with the beauty pageant industry had demanded sexual favours in exchange for financial assistance. As Akanksha became emotional while recounting the incident, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh praised her courage for speaking about her experience on such a public platform.

Akanksha Choudhary on the fashion industry’s dark reality

On Saturday, as Akanksha Choudhary got evicted from Lock Upp 2, she revealed her secret, saying, “I was going to participate in a pageant and needed around Rs 1-2 lakhs to buy garments, pay for training fees, etc. We didn’t have that kind of money; my parents couldn’t afford it. There is one very influential person. I don’t want to give full details because he is a huge name. I knew him for many years because he had come as a judge in our pageants before. I reached out to him because he has financially helped a lot of people in pageants, so I asked him if he could do so for me for two months. I offered to work off the debt. I have done engineering and have good speaking skills, so I could do a job for him. He agreed instantly and invited me to his place.”