Akanksha Chamola won’t ‘remarry’ after divorcing Gaurav Khanna: ‘Gonna ride solo for life’

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has become a platform for Akanksha Chamola’s biggest personal revelations. After announcing on the show’s premiere that she and husband Gaurav Khanna were getting divorced, the actor went on to explain the reasons behind their split. In the latest episode, Akanksha opened up about what life after divorce looks like for her.

Talking to her best friend on the show, Pamala Serena, Akanksha shared what life will be like now that she and Gaurav are separating. “I married so young, I was 24. I don’t want to remarry. I think I am done. But for the first time in my life, I will be living alone, not under my parents’ or husband’s roof; I will have my own house. I am gonna ride solo for life now.”

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna divorce: ‘He wants kids, I want to be child-free’

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On the show’s first episode, making the official announcement, Akanksha Chamola had said, “Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been separated and living separately for the last year. It has not been made public. It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year. Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other.”

Further in the show, Akanksha had discussed why they decided to part ways. During a conversation with Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala, she shared, “When we were married, I never had any maternal instinct. But I was open to discovering it; it was never shut down. Gradually, I realised I am not meant for it. He was okay with it, but I guess with time, that shifted. Now he wants to have kids, and when I see that, I cannot give him that ever… I had told him long back, when I had realised I was not cut out to be a mother, that I would never become a mother. We had a discussion where I told him that you can leave me and that it would be fair because this is why most people marry. Then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that he wants to have a kid badly, and I cannot do it. I didn’t want to put him in that situation.”

Gaurav Khanna reacts to divorce announcement

Reacting to Akanksha’s announcement, Gaurav said, “I am doing the same as I always was, nothing has changed. The love is still the same, and the support is still the same. I will always support Akanksha—she’s my wife, after all. If I’ve loved her, why would I ever step back? I will always stand up for her. I have always supported her. I wish she plays the game well and wins.

Talking about his relationship with SCREEN, Gaurav Khanna had said at the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, “I am married to Akanksha for nine years now, so if I wanted to do something, I would have done it earlier. If things were supposed to go haywire, they would have. We have a relationship built on understanding and maturity, and we are very open about our choices. I am a very proud husband. If my wife doesn’t want kids, of course, I feel bad as an individual, but as a husband, it is my right and duty to put my wife ahead of me. If seeing this trait, 10 husbands can change and be like me, the world will be a better place.”

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Last week, Akanksha also became emotional while opening up about being bisexual. She revealed that she had been in relationships with several women before her marriage and said she finds women to be her comfort zone in a male-dominated world.