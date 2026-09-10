Akanksha Chamola says Lock Upp contract bars them from doing another reality show

Actress Akanksha Chamola became quite the topic of discussion after her stint on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. As she entered the show, she announced her divorce from Gaurav Khanna, sparking discussions outside. Later on, Akanksha opened up about being bisexual. Many thought Akanksha’s next professional move would be to join Bigg Boss 20. However, not just Akanksha Chamola, but all other contestants from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa are bound by a strict contract that bars them from joining another captive reality show. Akanksha exclusively confirmed to SCREEN that contestants are not allowed to sign up for another captive reality show.

Akanksha Chamola on her Lock Upp journey

During a recent conversation with SCREEN, Gaurav Khanna’s ex-wife Akanksha Chamola looked back at her journey on the Ekta Kapoor-produced show and said what a roller-coaster ride it has been. “My journey has been exciting, weird, shocking, scandalous… I don’t dare to watch the show. But when you bring Akanksha Chamola on board, crazy follows. I am an overdose of entertainment, but there was an emotional side to my journey too,” she said.

Also Read: ‘Shattered me’: Akanksha Chamola on how Gaurav Khanna affected her Lock Upp 2 gameplay

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Akanksha also opened up about the misconception that contestants were signed for the show based on the secrets they could reveal. She said, “I want to make it clear to everyone that when we got on board, we knew we had to present three secrets. We didn’t know what they would be. They had discussed the secrets with us just one week before entering the show. I don’t know why people have assumed that we were signed for Lock Upp, based on the secrets. We were never signed on the basis of that, but on the basis of our stature, work profile, personalities, and whatever buzz we could create. As far as the secrets go, we discussed it a week before the show; we had to give 5 secrets from which they chose. I am sure no one provided them with five secrets; even I didn’t have so many secrets to offer. We were given keywords and told to reveal the secret based on that.”

Why didn’t Lock Upp contestants sign up for Bigg Boss 20?

Soon after Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa ended, many assumed that contestants from this show would also join Bigg Boss 20 next. However, it was later rumored that the contestants couldn’t do so due to a strict clause in their contract. It was reported that, as per the Lock Upp contract, the show’s contestants are not allowed to sign another captive reality show for a few months.

Confirming this clause, Akanksha Chamola said, “There is a clause in our contract that we cannot do another captive reality show for six months, but this clause is there for every other captive reality show. If you do one kind of captive reality, you cannot do a similar format for a couple of months because you are still promoting the show. You cannot leave one show and immediately get into another one. So the clause in the contract is a fact.”

On the work front, right after Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Chamola bagged Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa to produce an Indian Game Show on Sony TV. She has also signed up for a digital collaboration with Balaji Entertainment’s digital wing, Hoonur. Talking about her upcoming projects, Akanksha said, “Hoonur has been a blessing in disguise; Balaji took me under its wings. I am the first talent they have collaborated with for YouTube. So whatever comes on YouTube will be our IP together. The first glimpse of this collaboration will be out very soon; we are still trying to figure things out and have locked in on a set, so we shall soon tell you what it will be. On the acting front, I am looking at scripts; since I am Balaji’s baby now, you never know what they will offer me next. Let people keep calling me a snake; maybe I become the next Naagin. I want to do good work; whatever small career graph I have had, I have been very experimental with my choices. I want to continue doing that and keep challenging myself.”