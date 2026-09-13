Akanksha Chamola on life after divorcing Gaurav Khanna: ‘Struggle is harder’

Actress Akanksha Chamola announced her divorce from actor Gaurav Khanna during the grand premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in July. Since leaving the show, she has been focused on rebuilding her identity beyond being known as Gaurav’s wife. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Akanksha opens up about the challenges of “starting from scratch” after their separation and addresses the judgement she continues to face.

Making the shocking announcement on the stage of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Chamola had said, “Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. Yes, we have been separated and living separately for the last year. It has not been made public. It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year. Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other.”

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna divorce: ‘He wants kids, I want to be child-free’

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Recalling what that moment on stage felt like, Akanksha told SCREEN, “There was a lot of back and forth about sharing the news on stage. When I said it, there was pin-drop silence. Nothing was going on in my head when I revealed that secret about us getting divorced. At that moment, it was like I had to say it, and I thought it would be best to rush through it and be done with it. There was no other way for me to deal with it, so I just blabbered it out.”

While on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Chamola received a visit from Gaurav Khanna, who told her that she had faced considerable backlash following the divorce announcement. Sharing how she dealt with the backlash after stepping outside, she said, “I didn’t react to the backlash because it all fizzled out. I created the drama, but I couldn’t witness it. Now, only the stories come to me.”

Recalling Gaurav’s visit and how the information affected her, Akanksha added, “I was scared about the public lynching because he gave me that information. I entered the show with a mindset that I keep getting trolled publicly, and I am used to it. I anticipated what more could happen. When you are on the show, you don’t want to think about what’s happening outside, so you can perform really well. Suddenly, when you get that reality check, it affected my game. After that, my mind was not in the game. I only kept thinking if my family was okay. I kept thinking about why that information was given to me. I wish it hadn’t been shared with me at all. That was a struggle period for me. But I gathered as many pieces as I could, and I bounced back.”

Akanksha Chamola on life after divorcing Gaurav Khanna

On Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Chamola often spoke about rebuilding her life and identity beyond being known as “Gaurav Khanna’s wife.” While she had expressed concerns about having to start from scratch, Akanksha has now opened up about how her life changed after their separation. Akanksha said, “I want the world to know, it’s not easy for any woman to decide to end one relationship, move out of it, and start their journey from scratch. When I say this, I mean it. The industry knows I have not been working for a good six years. I was homebound, and later to take this decision to step out of my marriage and start working. I don’t have a godfather in the industry; I started from scratch. I started with baby steps to build my own base.”

Story continues below this ad

She further added, “It takes a lot of time to build that base. The struggle is harder. There are financial struggles, and being a single woman in Mumbai is very difficult. I am reaching out to people who are experienced. Ram sir always kept saying that my story was similar to what Gautami was going through. I would love to have as much help as I could. My family is supporting me, but every woman would know the struggle of leaving everything behind and flying solo. Unfortunately, I have been so busy that I didn’t get to meet Gautami and Ram Sir after the show. I do want to reach out to them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

While Akanksha has found a place of her own in Mumbai, plans to move in have hit a pause. Explaining the delay, she shared, “Right now my house is at a halt. I have chalked out a place. I have to do the interiors, but I am not getting the time. I got injured, but I don’t have the time to rest. I am all over the place. Before I entered Lock Upp, I had chalked up one place. My family has been born and bred in Mumbai, so it wasn’t very difficult.”

Akanksha Chamola on judgements for divorcing Gaurav Khanna

While Akanksha Chamola has faced her share of criticism over her separation from Gaurav Khanna, several celebrities, including Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Orry, have also weighed in on their decision. Orry went so far as to call Akanksha “a snake in the grass who milked Gaurav Khanna’s fame.” Sharing how she deals with such judgements, Akanksha said, “I’m not affected by any other celebrity or actor talking about me, passing comments, or even taking a sly dig at me. They are free to do that. I have been under public scrutiny, have been judged and criticized for a long time now. I have become so thick-skinned now that it doesn’t affect me anymore, so multiple Orrys can say whatever they like. If I am a snake, Ekta Ma’am, your Naagin is here.”

On the work front, Akanksha is collaborating with Balaji Telefilms for a digital IP on YouTube. She is also seen on Bharti Singh’s Indian Game Show.