Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna divorce: ‘He wants kids, I want to be child-free’

Akanksha Chamola recently opened up about her divorce with actor Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. And with every passing day on the show, Akanksha has been sharing more about what led to this decision. On Monday’s episode, Akanksha broke down as she spoke about the divorce. Later, she implied that the primary reason behind the divorce was Gaurav’s willingness to have children, while she did not want to have kids.
Akanksha Chamola reveals the reason behind divorce with Gaurav Khanna
Akanksha was seen talking to Shreya and Sufi about the reason behind her and Gaurav’s separation. She said, “When we were married, I never had any maternal instinct. But I was open to discovering it; it was never shut down. Gradually, I realised I am not meant for it. He was okay with it, but I guess with time, that shifted. Now he wants to have kids, and when I see that, I cannot give him that ever… I had told him long back, when I had realised I was not cut out to be a mother, that I would never become a mother.”
She further added, “We had a discussion where I told him that you can leave me and that it would be fair because this is why most people marry. 99 percent of people get married because they want to have kids and continue their family. Then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that he wants to have a kid badly, and I cannot do it. I didn’t want to put him in that situation.” When asked if she was against adopting a child, too, Akanksha said, “I want to be child-free for a reason, I want to be free.”
On the premiere of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha had opened up about living separately from Gaurav Khanna for a year. She shared, “Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. Yes, we have been separated and living separately for the last year. It has not been made public. It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year. Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We don’t think we are compatible as partners because we see very different futures, and unfortunately, they’re not together. There is no bad blood. It was all happening while Gaurav was on Bigg Boss. Our parents thought that if we lived away from each other, we might revive things, clear things out. Everyone thought it would happen, since we were seen together socially, supported each other at events, and shared everything daily, but we didn’t feel like a married couple. I think this will also be big news for the families.”
In December 2025, talking about his relationship, Gaurav told SCREEN, “I have been married to Akanksha for nine years now, so if I wanted to do something, I would have done it earlier. If things were supposed to go haywire, they would have. We have a relationship with that understanding and maturity that we are very open about our choices. I am a very proud husband. If my wife doesn’t want kids, of course, I feel bad as an individual, but as a husband, it is my right and duty to put my wife ahead of me. If seeing this trait, 10 husbands can change and be like me, the world will be a better place.”
During Bigg Boss 19 press conference, Gaurav had also gotten emotional and said he dearly loved his wife, and if she chose not to have kids, he would stand by her decision. However, now Akanksha revealed that these conversations on the show are what actually triggered the rift between them.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
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Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
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Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
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With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More