Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna divorce: ‘He wants kids, I want to be child-free’

Akanksha Chamola recently opened up about her divorce with actor Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. And with every passing day on the show, Akanksha has been sharing more about what led to this decision. On Monday’s episode, Akanksha broke down as she spoke about the divorce. Later, she implied that the primary reason behind the divorce was Gaurav’s willingness to have children, while she did not want to have kids.

Akanksha was seen talking to Shreya and Sufi about the reason behind her and Gaurav’s separation. She said, “When we were married, I never had any maternal instinct. But I was open to discovering it; it was never shut down. Gradually, I realised I am not meant for it. He was okay with it, but I guess with time, that shifted. Now he wants to have kids, and when I see that, I cannot give him that ever… I had told him long back, when I had realised I was not cut out to be a mother, that I would never become a mother.”

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She further added, “We had a discussion where I told him that you can leave me and that it would be fair because this is why most people marry. 99 percent of people get married because they want to have kids and continue their family. Then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that he wants to have a kid badly, and I cannot do it. I didn’t want to put him in that situation.” When asked if she was against adopting a child, too, Akanksha said, “I want to be child-free for a reason, I want to be free.”

Akanksha Chamola-Gaurav Khanna’s year-long separation

On the premiere of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha had opened up about living separately from Gaurav Khanna for a year. She shared, “Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. Yes, we have been separated and living separately for the last year. It has not been made public. It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year. Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We don’t think we are compatible as partners because we see very different futures, and unfortunately, they’re not together. There is no bad blood. It was all happening while Gaurav was on Bigg Boss. Our parents thought that if we lived away from each other, we might revive things, clear things out. Everyone thought it would happen, since we were seen together socially, supported each other at events, and shared everything daily, but we didn’t feel like a married couple. I think this will also be big news for the families.”

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In December 2025, talking about his relationship, Gaurav told SCREEN, “I have been married to Akanksha for nine years now, so if I wanted to do something, I would have done it earlier. If things were supposed to go haywire, they would have. We have a relationship with that understanding and maturity that we are very open about our choices. I am a very proud husband. If my wife doesn’t want kids, of course, I feel bad as an individual, but as a husband, it is my right and duty to put my wife ahead of me. If seeing this trait, 10 husbands can change and be like me, the world will be a better place.”

During Bigg Boss 19 press conference, Gaurav had also gotten emotional and said he dearly loved his wife, and if she chose not to have kids, he would stand by her decision. However, now Akanksha revealed that these conversations on the show are what actually triggered the rift between them.