Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce with Gaurav Khanna: ‘Living separately for one year’

Akanksha Chamola made a startling revelation on the premiere episode of Netflix India’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Akanksha shared that she and Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna were getting divorced and revealed that the couple had been living separately for the past year.
Akanksha Chamola on divorce with Gaurav Khanna
Akanksha Chamola made the revelation on stage during the premiere episode of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Akanksha said, “Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. Yes, we have been separated, and living separately for the last year. It has not been made public. It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year. Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other.”
Akanksha said she and Gaurav Khanna had tried to make the marriage work but eventually realised they were no longer happy as a couple. “There is no bad blood. It was all happening during the time Gaurav was doing Bigg Boss. Our parents thought that if we lived away from each other, we might revive things, clear things out. Everyone thought it would happen, since we were socially seen together, supporting each other at events, and shared everything daily, but we didn’t feel like a married couple. I think this will also be big news for the families.”
Gaurav Khanna on equation with wife Akanksha Chamola
While Gaurav Khanna has not commented on his divorce from Akanksha Chamola, during Bigg Boss 19, the Anupamaa actor shared how he dearly loved his wife. In fact, during an earlier conversation with SCREEN, when Gaurav was asked if discussions around him wanting kids and Akanksha not wanting kids would affect their relationship, the actor said, “Not really. All my close buddies and families no about it, I am married to Akanksha for nine years now, so if I wanted to do something, I would have done it earlier. If things were supposed to go haywire, they would have.”
“We have a relationship with that understanding and maturity that we are very open about our choices. I am a very proud husband. If my wife doesn’t want kids, of course, I feel bad as an individual, but as a husband, it is my right and duty to put my wife ahead of me. If seeing this trait, 10 husbands can change and be like me, the world will be a better place,” Gaurav added.
After Akanksha Chamola confirmed the news of their divorce, we reached out to Gaurav Khanna for a comment. We are yet to receive a response from the actor.
On the work front, Gaurav Khanna will be next seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More