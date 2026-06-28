Akanksha Chamola confirms divorce with Gaurav Khanna: ‘Living separately for one year’

Akanksha Chamola made a startling revelation on the premiere episode of Netflix India’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Akanksha shared that she and Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna were getting divorced and revealed that the couple had been living separately for the past year.

Akanksha Chamola on divorce with Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola made the revelation on stage during the premiere episode of Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Akanksha said, “Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. Yes, we have been separated, and living separately for the last year. It has not been made public. It was a mutual decision. We have been sitting on it for the last year. Things are not bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other. We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other.”