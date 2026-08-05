Did Akanksha Chamola cash in on Gaurav Khanna’s popularity in Lock Upp? ‘Our divorce is final’

Actor Gaurav Khanna’s ex-wife, actor Akanksha Chamola, was evicted from Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa just two days before the grand finale. While Akanksha was voted out by her fellow contestants, she had the toughest journey on the show so far. Right from the first episode, Akanksha had to share secrets on the show to survive. Her revelation about divorce with Gaurav Khanna made headlines; she later confessed that she was bisexual. Akanksha Chamola spoke about her journey on the show with SCREEN. She answered questions about the toll of revealing private details and whether she cashed in on Gaurav’s popularity for the show.

Talking about what was essentially personal on national television, Akanksha Chamola said, “What was emotionally taxing was that I never got a choice in revealing any of my secrets. On the first episode, I had to reveal my secret because I got the expose card, while others had a choice. The second secret was revealed in a very derogatory manner to put me down. When you do a show like this, you know that you have to reveal these secrets eventually, so you are mentally prepared. I was prepared too; the only setback was that I never got to choose when I wanted to speak about them.”

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola would have preferred her dog’s visit on Lock Upp instead of Gaurav Khanna

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After her eviction, while speaking to the media, Akanksha was asked whether she had spoken about her divorce only for publicity. The actress said, “No girl will ever say these things for TRP on such a big platform. There is nothing I would like to say to those who think like this. Everyone who thinks this was for publicity can come home and talk to my legal team. Now that I am out, we are sorting things out. Before coming on Lock Upp, our legal teams were discussing this, and now we just have to sign the papers. The process has already been done.”

She further added, “Even when Gaurav and I were getting married, people thought it was for publicity. Just because we are actors, it doesn’t mean we do things for publicity only. I don’t understand why the media is so cynical about everything; nobody got offended when I compared Gaurav to my parents, but people got offended that I compared him to my dog. Why are you guys only getting offended about Gaurav?”

Akanksha on cashing in on Gaurav Khanna’s popularity on the show

Talking to SCREEN, Akanksha Chamola also revealed if she was trying to take advantage of Gaurav Khanna’s popularity to survive in Lock Upp. She said, “I only kept talking about Gaurav on the show because people kept asking about him. I didn’t speak because I wanted to; people just want to pick a point. It wasn’t like I just spoke about Gaurav all the time. I did a lot more; Gaurav was not the only topic for me in the game. The thing is, people only want to make an issue of the thing they want to; if they are so selective as to only look at this part, there is nothing much I can say.”

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“I feel I was the most deserving to be in the finale. If you talk about secrets or conduct, I don’t think there was anyone better than me. There was a point where I was very low; I was mentally and physically exhausted. I was physically unfit and had some infections, so I was struggling,” Akanksha revealed.

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa grand finale streams on Netflix India tonight at 8 pm.