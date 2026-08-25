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‘Shattered me’: Akanksha Chamola on how Gaurav Khanna affected her Lock Upp 2 gameplay
In Farah Khan's latest vlog, Akanksha Chamola has opened up about how Gaurav Khanna’s appearance on the reality show changed her gameplay.
Akanksha Chamola opened up about the turbulence in her marriage to actor Gaurav Khanna on the reality show Lock Upp Season 2, revealing that they were heading for a divorce. Her revelation on Ektaa Kapoor’s show brought her private life under public scrutiny. Now, in Farah Khan’s latest vlog, the actress has opened up about how Gaurav’s appearance as a guest on the reality show changed her gameplay.
During the interaction, Farah, who co-hosted Lock Upp 2 alongside Riteish Deshmukh, asked Akanksha what happened between her and the Bigg Boss 19 winner after she left them in the jailor’s room. Akanksha said the information shared by Gaurav had a major impact on her gameplay, resulting in two distinct versions of herself — one before and another after Gaurav’s visit.
Akanksha Chamola said Gaurav Khanna’s revelation about the impact her secret had on her family “shattered” her.
Also Read: Did Akanksha Chamola cash in on Gaurav Khanna’s popularity in Lock Upp? ‘Our divorce is final’
“So when the information was passed on to me that things are not right back home, that is what shattered me. My home. It wasn’t right, what I got to know. The way I am in front of the world is because I have that much confidence in my family. They know what I am doing, and they have accepted that. So when that information came, for me I kept on thinking what happened, till the time one doesn’t know,” said Chamola.
Farah then offered Akanksha her perspective on Gaurav. She told Akanksha, “I love Gaurav, he is a great guy.” The Tees Maar Khan maker told the Lock Upp contestant that it is very rare in today’s times to find a husband like Gaurav, and the fact that he has accepted her for what she is speaks highly of his character.
For the unversed, Akanksha Chamola revealed on Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav were heading for a divorce because he wanted children, while she did not. After Gaurav entered the show, he said that he had not yet signed the divorce papers. On the show, Akanksha also opened up about being bisexual.
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