‘Shattered me’: Akanksha Chamola on how Gaurav Khanna affected her Lock Upp 2 gameplay

Akanksha Chamola opened up about the turbulence in her marriage to actor Gaurav Khanna on the reality show Lock Upp Season 2, revealing that they were heading for a divorce. Her revelation on Ektaa Kapoor’s show brought her private life under public scrutiny. Now, in Farah Khan’s latest vlog, the actress has opened up about how Gaurav’s appearance as a guest on the reality show changed her gameplay.

During the interaction, Farah, who co-hosted Lock Upp 2 alongside Riteish Deshmukh, asked Akanksha what happened between her and the Bigg Boss 19 winner after she left them in the jailor’s room. Akanksha said the information shared by Gaurav had a major impact on her gameplay, resulting in two distinct versions of herself — one before and another after Gaurav’s visit.