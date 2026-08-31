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Ajay Devgn’s Crime Patrol airs from tonight, explains why he decided to host new season
Ajay Devgn is set to host Crime Patrol’s new season Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season from tonight. The actor said he decided to host it as it spreads awareness.
Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to make his television debut as he joins Sony Entertainment Television’s iconic crime franchise Crime Patrol. The actor will be seen as the special host of its latest edition, Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season, which premieres tonight, August 31, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
While the popular show has been closely associated with actor Anup Soni, who became synonymous with the series during his 11-year association with it, it will be interesting to see what newness Ajay Devgn brings to the franchise with his presence.
As per the makers, in his new role, Ajay will take viewers through stories inspired by real-life crime cases.
Talking about his association with the show, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “What I find most intriguing about the show is that the stories are inspired by crime cases. Some of them are shocking because they show you the kind of things that can happen in the world around us, sometimes involving people you would never expect. At the same time, you also see the effort and persistence that goes into solving these cases.”
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The actor further added, “For me, the show is not just about telling compelling stories; it can also be an eye-opener for the audience. It makes you more aware, more cautious, and reminds you not to trust anyone blindly. That awareness is important for everyone — youngsters, families and older audiences alike.”
Earlier, Anup Soni had reacted to Ajay Devgn taking over as the host of Crime Patrol and shared his best wishes for the new season. “I don’t have much to say on this. I have had a long and very special association with Crime Patrol, and I am grateful for all the love and affection the audience has given me over the years,” the actor told Variety India.
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“I am a big fan of Ajay Devgn and have also had the opportunity to share the screen with him in films like Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal and Apaharan. I am sure he will bring his own style and perspective to the show. I wish the team all the very best for the new season,” he added.
Actor Rajesh Tailang has also reportedly been brought on board to host additional episodes of the upcoming season. However, the exact number of episodes he will host has not yet been finalised.
The first season of Crime Patrol premiered in 2003. Over the years, several actors, including Sakshi Tanwar, Divyanka Tripathi and Shakti Anand, have hosted the show, but Anup Soni became one of its most recognisable faces during his long association with the franchise.
Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season premieres on Sony Entertainment Television on August 31, 2026 at 10:30 pm and will also stream on Sony LIV.
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