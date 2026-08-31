Ajay Devgn’s Crime Patrol airs from tonight, explains why he decided to host new season

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to make his television debut as he joins Sony Entertainment Television’s iconic crime franchise Crime Patrol. The actor will be seen as the special host of its latest edition, Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season, which premieres tonight, August 31, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

While the popular show has been closely associated with actor Anup Soni, who became synonymous with the series during his 11-year association with it, it will be interesting to see what newness Ajay Devgn brings to the franchise with his presence.

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As per the makers, in his new role, Ajay will take viewers through stories inspired by real-life crime cases.