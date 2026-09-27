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Ajay Devgn shuts down Kapil Sharma’s Goa feni joke with sharp personal jab
On The Great Indian Kapil Show Seaspn 5, Kapil Sharma joked with Ajay Devgn about his love for Goa, and asked if there were some other reasons for him to return to the state.
Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav recently graced Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 to promote Drishyam: The Conclusion. Since the Drishyam films, as well as several of Ajay’s popular movies, have been set against the backdrop of Goa, Kapil Sharma couldn’t resist taking a dig at the actor’s apparent love for the state. However, his joke quickly backfired when Ajay brought up Kapil’s own history with alcohol.
Kapil pointed out that several of Ajay’s films, including Golmaal, Singham and Drishyam, have been shot in Goa. He also noted that the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion was launched there. “Most of Ajay Devgn’s films, Golmaal, Singham, Drishyam, they all have been shot in Goa. In fact, the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion, was released in Goa. So, a few people have this question, it’s not my question, ‘Do you really find Goa beautiful or you believe that you don’t get better feni anywhere else or the pomfret is cheaper there? What is the reason?’” Kapil said.
Ajay Devgn simply replied, “Goa is very relaxing, and I don’t drink feni.”
When Kapil Sharma joked that Ajay could at least get feni for someone else, the actor turned the joke around on him. Referring to Kapil’s past association with alcohol, Ajay said, “Teri life mein feni ne bahut gadbad ki hai pehli hi, yaad rakhna.”
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Kapil quickly clarified, “Main nahin feni peeta” (I don’t drink feni), before turning to Archana Puran Singh. She added to the joke, “Free mein tujhe kuch bhi mil jaaye tu pi lega (You’ll drink anything that you get for free).”
Kapil then continued his Goa-themed act, joking that Ajay was lucky because he gets paid to visit a place that ends up burning a hole in the pockets of common tourists. He also pointed out that while Goa is known for its beaches and forts, Drishyam made its pav bhaji famous.
For the unversed, Ajay Devgn’s comment was a reference to a controversial phase in Kapil Sharma’s life when the latter had openly spoken about his excessive drinking habits, and how it led him to make a series of impulsive tweets, including one directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his 2022 stand-up special I’m Not Done Yet, Kapil recalled getting drunk before tweeting, “ARE THESE YOUR GOOD DAYS? @NARENDRAMODI”, and joked about the backlash that followed.
Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the final chapter of the Drishyam franchise and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026.
Disclaimer: This article covers lighthearted banter from an entertainment show and includes casual references to alcohol; it does not constitute medical advice, nor does it promote alcohol consumption.
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