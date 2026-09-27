Ajay Devgn shuts down Kapil Sharma’s Goa feni joke with sharp personal jab

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav recently graced Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 to promote Drishyam: The Conclusion. Since the Drishyam films, as well as several of Ajay’s popular movies, have been set against the backdrop of Goa, Kapil Sharma couldn’t resist taking a dig at the actor’s apparent love for the state. However, his joke quickly backfired when Ajay brought up Kapil’s own history with alcohol.

Kapil pointed out that several of Ajay’s films, including Golmaal, Singham and Drishyam, have been shot in Goa. He also noted that the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion was launched there. “Most of Ajay Devgn’s films, Golmaal, Singham, Drishyam, they all have been shot in Goa. In fact, the trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion, was released in Goa. So, a few people have this question, it’s not my question, ‘Do you really find Goa beautiful or you believe that you don’t get better feni anywhere else or the pomfret is cheaper there? What is the reason?’” Kapil said.