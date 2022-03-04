Ahead of Ajay Devgn-led Rudra’s release, here’s revisiting Idris Elba’s original BBC series Luther

Ajay Devgn-led web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness marks the actor’s web series debut. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Rudra is an official Hindi remake of the hit BBC series Luther, which was created by Neil Cross.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Starring Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson in lead roles, the original series is a psychological crime-thriller.

BBC Studios India is one of the production companies on Rudra, with the other being Applause Entertainment, which bought the rights to the show. Applause has previously adapted other BBC shows like Criminal Justice and The Office in India.

The two shows, at least judging by Rudra’s promos, appear to be following a similar path, just in vastly different settings. It appears Rudra is taking the same route, but Ajay’s character seems a little more easy-going than Elba’s. If you do watch Rudra and end up liking it, Luther is certainly worth checking out as well.

Elba’s titular lead character DCI (Detective Chief Inspector) John Luther with the Metropolitan Police Service is a brilliant, driven, and obsessed detective. While he is excellent at his job, he has inner demons to overcome.

As he is a detective in London, he has to face a variety of horrible crimes, and due to his experience of those, he has become this jaded, unstable personality. He is unable to separate work from his personal life, and that has taken a toll on his mental health. He is prone to outbursts and gets violent at the drop of a hat.

In the very first episode, he is given a case of an elderly murdered couple and meets their daughter Alice Morgan (Wilson). He is nonplussed by her behaviour which is textbook psychopathic, and gleans that she is the murderer.

However, he is unable to prove her guilt. Meanwhile, Luther’s troubles at work have endangered his marriage with Zoe (Indira Varma), and he beats up her boyfriend.

Adding to Luther’s troubles, Alice appears to be obsessed with Luther. Alice becomes this background presence in Luther’s life who he is unable to get rid of. He also comes to appreciate her crazy insights into the criminal mind that he employs in his cases.

In the later seasons (or series as the British call it), Luther does get a little too lurid, its quality tapered down and focus fuzzy, and it is the magnetic Elba, and to some extent occasional appearances from Wilson, which keeps the series worth watching. There is a Luther movie in development, and you might want to finish the series first before it arrives.