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Ajay Devgn replaces long-time host Anup Soni in Crime Patrol; shoots 15 episodes
Ajay Devgn is making his hosting debut with Crime Patrol, replacing the show's long-time host Anup Soni. The actor has reportedly shot 15 episodes.
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to host the popular crime series Crime Patrol. According to a source close to the development, Devgn has already shot 15 episodes for the show. The actor’s association marks a major change for the long-running franchise, which has been hosted by Anup Soni for several years.
“Ajay Devgn has currently shot for 15 episodes. Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience’s reaction and the numbers,” the source said.
Ajay Devgn teases a big announcement
Ajay Devgn shared a cryptic video on social media on Sunday, hinting at something that left him stunned. Although he did not explicitly reveal that the message was connected to Crime Patrol, his post has since gained attention following reports about his new hosting role.
In the video, the actor said in Hindi, “Sometimes, there are things that bother us from the inside. And today, there is a truth before us that I am stunned by. I will bring it to you soon.”
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Rajesh Tailang also joins Crime Patrol
Alongside Ajay Devgn, actor Rajesh Tailang has also reportedly been roped in to host additional episodes of the upcoming season of Crime Patrol. The exact number of episodes that Tailang will host has not yet been finalised.
The development comes as the makers look to introduce a fresh chapter for the popular crime franchise while retaining its established audience.
For many viewers, Anup Soni remains synonymous with Crime Patrol. The actor hosted the series for years and became one of its most recognisable faces.
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Ajay Devgn’s new association with Crime Patrol also comes after his numerous on-screen portrayals of police and law-enforcement officials. From Gangaajal to the Singham franchise, the actor has frequently played characters connected to crime, investigation and justice.
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