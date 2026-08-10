Ajay Devgn replaces long-time host Anup Soni in Crime Patrol; shoots 15 episodes

Ajay Devgn is set to take over as the host of Crime Patrol.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to host the popular crime series Crime Patrol. According to a source close to the development, Devgn has already shot 15 episodes for the show. The actor’s association marks a major change for the long-running franchise, which has been hosted by Anup Soni for several years.

“Ajay Devgn has currently shot for 15 episodes. Whether he will continue with the rest of the series depends upon the audience’s reaction and the numbers,” the source said.

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Ajay Devgn teases a big announcement

Ajay Devgn shared a cryptic video on social media on Sunday, hinting at something that left him stunned. Although he did not explicitly reveal that the message was connected to Crime Patrol, his post has since gained attention following reports about his new hosting role.