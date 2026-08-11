Madhuri Dixit to anchor KBC Marathi, Ajay Devgn turns host for Crime Patrol

Bollywood stars started seeing television as a lucrative medium ever since Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati back in 2000. Since then, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and most other major Bollywood stars have hosted TV shows. Now, the latest ones to join the bandwagon are Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit. While Salman Khan gears up to host Bigg Boss 20, which premieres in September and Amitabh Bachchan has returned to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Ajay will also step in as host for Crime Patrol by the end of this month. Madhuri Dixit, a frequent guest on reality shows, has also been announced as the host for KBC Marathi.

Ajay Devgn to host Crime Patrol

On Monday, the first promo of Crime Patrol featuring Ajay Devgn was shared on social media. In the video, the Drishyam actor said, “As kids, we are often taught not to talk to strangers, to lock the house at night, but what’s been happening lately are so many cases where the crime is committed by a close one and not a stranger. They know the way to our home and sometimes have the key too; it’s shocking. This time, on Crime Patrol, we want to bring such cases to light that shocked the nation. We don’t need to get scared, but understand that this is happening today. I will be there with you in some cases like these on Crime Patrol’s new season.”

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While this is the first time Ajay Devgn will be seen hosting a fictional reality show on TV, talking about his decision, the actor said in a press statement, “Coming together with a show like Crime Patrol feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers. The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust. As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear.”

Ever since this announcement, fans have been wondering if Ajay Devgn has replaced Anup Soni on the show. However, no official announcement about the same has been made yet. Reports on nws agency IANS suggest that the actor had shot for 15 episodes.

Madhuri Dixit to host KBC Marathi

Madhuri Dixit, who has been seen as a special guest or even a judge on several dance reality shows, is also set to become a host on the small screen. This time, she will be seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Marathi version. Madhuri has previously played a host on a show about arranged marriages, Kahin Na Kahin Koi Hai, back in 2002.

As she returns to host KBC Marathi this time, she said in a statement, “I am truly honoured to be part of a show that inspires people through the power of knowledge and determination. For me, Kon Honar Crorepati is much more than a quiz show. It celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream. As a proud Maharashtrian, I am excited to meet contestants, hear their extraordinary stories and witness their dreams unfold on the iconic hot seat. I look forward to sharing this incredible journey with audiences while celebrating the true spirit of knowledge and perseverance.”

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Before this, Madhuri Dixit had been seen as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa and Dance Deewane.

Bollywood stars on Television

Bollywood stars have been appearing on television since 2000, as that is when Amitabh Bachchan made the leap from films to TV, by hosting KBC. The show is currently airing its 18th season. While 17 seasons have been hosted by Big B, Shah Rukh Khan also hosted one of the seasons. Salman Khan has been long associated with Bigg Boss. He has previously hosted Dus Ka Dum. Aamir Khan has also hosted Satyameva Jayate. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Rohit Shetty have all been associated with Khatron Ke Khiladi.

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Recently, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh hosted Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, while Kunal Kemmu hosted Alliance. Karan Johar, who hosted Bigg Boss OTT in the past, will be seen hosting The Traitors Season 2 from this week. Anil Kapoor will also be seen hosting a game show on Star Plus called India Ke Top 1 percent, which premieres on September 5.