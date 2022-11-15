Ajay Devgn asks Tabu why she cannot flirt with him: ‘Koi expiry date thodi hai?’

The world is witness to the warm friendship that Ajay Devgn and Tabu share. It was thus no surprise to see them being their candid best during their visit to The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian had even introduced them saying how they have proved that a boy and girl can be friends.

During the episode, as Kapil showered his female guest with compliments, she too reciprocated his statements. As Tabu mentioned how he is looking good and lauded his show, Ajay Devgn replied, “Yeh iss episode ka pehle jhoot (This is the episode’s first lie).” The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor then retorted that Kapil is the only option, as she cannot flirt with him.

Ajay said, “Kyu nahi kar sakti? Flirt karne pe koi expiry thodi hai (Why can’t you? There’s no expiry date on flirting)?”

Talking about their friendship, Ajay Devgn said that they’ve known each other since they were born. Tabu revealed that Ajay never wanted to become an actor. However, she is glad that he changed his mind as they have a number of hit films together.

The actors have worked in films such as Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017) and De De Pyaar De (2019). The two stars will also share screen space in Drishyam 2 and Bholaa, an action-drama that is a remake of Tamil movie Kaithi.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Tabu revealed that Ajay Devgn was one of her close friends during her growing up years. “He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did,” she said.

Drishyam 2 is set to hit cinema halls this Friday.