Ajay Devgan’s movie Tanhaji helped Harsh Poddar win Rs 50 lakh on KBC 14. Can you answer this question?

After diamond merchant Brij Kishor Singh’s short-lived game on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, the next contestant Harsh Poddar made it to the hot seat and won big. Poddar made it to the Rs. 50 lakh question and surprisingly Ajay Devgan’s movie Tanhaji helped him give the right answer.

The 35-year-old contestant is a movie buff and he answered the questions relating to movies within seconds. For the Rs. 20,000 question, Harsh was shown a scene from the movie Kabir Singh and was asked the name of the original film that this Hindi film is a remake of. He was quick to answer as he said it was a remake of Arjun Reddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Coming from a family of doctors, Harsh is in the business of medical supplies. He then took a wild guess and went with his gut feeling for the Rs. 25 lakh question. It was, “Which businesswomen’s first major venture started in a garage and involved extracting an enzyme from papayas?” He said Kiran Muzumdar Shaw and Big B appreciated his confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

By the time Harsh reached the 14th question which was for Rs. 50 lakh, he had exhausted his three lifelines–Video call a friend, audience poll and 50-50. He was then asked, “John Dryden, England’s first poet laureate, wrote a play named after which Mughal emperor in 1675, while the emperor was still ruling? Harsh took reference from Ajay’s movie Tanhaji and applied some logic and answered Aurangzeb. After he celebrated his win, Harsh requested parents to let their kids watch movies.