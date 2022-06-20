scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Sakhuja reveals she suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome 8 years back: ‘I am sure Justin Bieber will bounce back too’

TV actor Aishwarya Sakhuja has opened up about suffering from face paralysis when she was doing Main Naa Bhoolungi in 2014.

aishwarya sakhuja facial paralysisAishwarya Sakhuja took one month to recover from facial paralysis. (Photo: Instagram/Aishwarya Sakhuja)

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja suffered from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome eight years ago. Recalling the difficult phase, Aishwarya said more than physical, it was an emotional turmoil she had to fight. This comes days after international pop sensation Justin Bieber revealed that he is suffering from the same disease.

Aishwarya told ETimes that it happened when she was doing Main Naa Bhoolungi in 2014. A day prior to a stressful schedule, her then boyfriend, now husband Rohit Nag said it looked like she was winking at him. Next day, when she got ready to leave for shoot, her flatmate, actor Pooja Sharma, also thought something seemed odd in her face. Aishwarya shared that she was even unable to hold water in her mouth while brushing her teeth.

Also read |Hailey Bieber says Justin Bieber’s condition was ‘very scary, random’, gives health update

The actor, however, did not pay much heed and went ahead with her shooting. It was only when a doctor confirmed that she has facial paralysis and prescribed her a brain MRI, did it become clear that Aishwarya was suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Since her show did not have bank of episodes, she did not stop shooting for it. Aishwarya shared that her team was supportive. “They tried to shoot in a way that half of my face was not visible.”

She, however, said that she was afraid if her face will be back to normal ‘because as an actor, my face is everything’.

Also read |Munawar Faruqui refers to Justin Bieber’s illness in his political joke, faces backlash from fans

Aishwarya managed to recover in a month, and said she is sure Justin Bieber will bounce back at the earliest too.

