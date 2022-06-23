Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen to appear together on Koffee with Karan? Karan Johar shuts down rumours

Much to the excitement of Bollywood fans, Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan will return with a new season. There has been much speculation about who will grace the couch and spill the beans about their personal life, and for a while it was believed that actors Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would appear together on the show. Aishwarya has featured a couple of times on Koffee with Karan, once in 2004 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and later in 2010 after her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan. Sushmita and Aishwarya also appeared in Miss India pageant at the same time and went on to win Miss Universe and Miss World titles respectively.

However, Karan Johar told Bollywood Hungama that the rumours of Sushmita and Aishwarya appearing together on the show were ‘rubbish’.

Initially there was speculation that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia would be guests on the show, but as it turns out, Ranbir has refused to feature on KWK. Karan had shared what Ranbir told him, “I am not coming on your show. He is like I have to pay the price for this for too long. Why should I do this to myself. He said, ‘I love you and I’ll meet you at your house and talk to you. You give me coffee at home. But please I am not coming for the show.”

He also added that the Brahmastra star had told him that ‘Karan you can build public perception based on the performance on that couch’.

Karan Johar had earlier shared the teaser of Season 7 of the show, which featured moments from previous seasons. He had written, “Guess who’s back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @jahnviobhan @dharmaticent.”

Koffee with Karan first aired in 2004 on Star World. The sixth season of the show ended in 2019. Season 7 will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.