Aishwarya Rai called Emraan Hashmi’s comment ‘worst thing’ said about her: ‘Fake, plastic’

Over the years, Koffee With Karan has delivered its share of candid confessions and controversial celebrity remarks. Few, however, have remained as memorable as the moment Emraan Hashmi called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan “plastic” during a rapid-fire round on the show. The remark, made more than a decade ago, followed the actor long after the episode aired, prompting him to clarify his comments and express regret on multiple occasions.

With Karan Johar’s chat show returning for its ninth and final season on Wednesday, October 14, we look back at the controversy and how Emraan later explained his answer, saying he wanted to win the rapid-fire hamper.

What Emraan Hashmi said about Aishwarya Rai on Koffee With Karan

In 2014, Emraan appeared on the fourth season of Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, accompanied by his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked him, “The first thing that comes to your mind when you hear Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name?” Emraan promptly replied, “Plastic.”

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His answer became one of the most controversial moments from the season. The remark caught even Mahesh Bhatt off guard.

Emraan Hashmi said he regretted the remark

Emraan addressed the controversy in several interviews after the episode aired, maintaining that he admired Aishwarya and that his answer was influenced by the format of the show.

In a 2014 interview with Hindustan Times, he clarified that he did not mean to offend Aishwarya and that he admired her work.

“I didn’t mean it. I’m a big fan of Aishwarya. It’s the format of the show. I cannot not say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make big deal out of it… so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time,” he said.

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In another interview with Zoom, he blamed the format of the show for encouraging such answers. “It’s that show,” he said, adding, “Karan pushes you to say these things.”

Years later, in a 2024 interview with The Lallantop, Emraan was asked whether he regretted calling Aishwarya “plastic”. He replied, “I regret it. I keep saying that I have utmost respect for everyone I spoke about.”

Explaining his answer, he said, “I regret it because it was distasteful.” He added that the rapid-fire round was meant to be a game and that he had wanted to win the hamper.

“At that time, I just wanted to win the hamper and I ended up saying what I said,” he said.

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Emraan Hashmi wanted to apologise to Aishwarya Rai

In the same interview, Emraan revealed that he had never met Aishwarya or spoken to her personally, despite being a huge fan of hers. He recalled waiting outside her vanity van for nearly three hours after watching Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

“I have waited outside Aishwarya Rai’s van for about three hours just to catch a glimpse of her after her film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. I was a huge fan. Mohit and I were shooting in Filmistan, I told him, ‘You cannot go anywhere.’ So we waited together. I still am a big fan of hers,” he said.

Emraan also expressed his willingness to apologise if his comment had hurt her.

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“I have never met her. I have never had a conversation with her. I would love to meet her. And I would love to apologise if she felt bad about it. I will have to meet her and ask her. I am sorry if I offended you,” he said.

What Aishwarya Rai said about being called ‘plastic’

Aishwarya has never directly reacted to Emraan’s remark. However, in a 2019 interview with Filmfare, she was asked about the worst thing anyone had ever said about her. She answered, “Fake and plastic.”

There were also reports that Aishwarya had refused to work in a film directed by Milan Luthria because Emraan was associated with the project. However, the reported reason for her decision was never confirmed.

Koffee With Karan returns for its final season

Koffee With Karan premiered in 2004 and has become known for its celebrity interviews, rapid-fire rounds and candid conversations. Over eight seasons, the show has produced several memorable moments, with some answers continuing to make headlines years later.

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The ninth and final season of the show premieres on JioHotstar today, with Salman Khan appearing in the opening episode.