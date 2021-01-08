Aisha Merchant levels serious allegations against Cezanne Khan: ‘All I want is the world to know how he cheated me’

US-based Pakistani woman Aisha Merchant has alleged that Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Cezanne Khan married her in 2015 to attain the green card, and divorced her soon after.

Aisha’s allegation has emerged after Cezanne recently talked about being in a relationship, and tying the knot soon. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, she said, “Honestly, I don’t care who he is marrying. All I want is the world to know how he cheated me. He lived off my money for more than two years, and now even denies knowing me.”

The 48-year-old shared that the two tied the knot in April in 2015, and Cezanne stayed with her in the US. She added that he hid their relationship from his mother, claiming that she would never accept her as a daughter-in-law. Merchant, however, stated that when they travelled back to India during holidays, she stayed with him at his house. She believes his mother and family had an idea about their relationship.

Aisha Merchant confessed that she was too much in love and ignored the signs. And once Cezanne Khan had the green card, she felt his behaviour changed towards her. After a point started, he completely avoided her. Even when he sent her divorce papers in 2017, Aisha did not want to accept it, and tried to reconcile. She said that Cezanne told her that his mother wants him to marry a younger girl. And the divorce was just a formality, and they would still be married under ‘nikaah’.

Sharing that it took a long time for her to come to terms with the heartbreak, she said, “Once I realised that I was cheated, I filed a complaint with the US immigration. He had forged his documents, which is illegal. I wanted the authorities to know Cezanne Khan’s reality. He and his current girlfriend have been sending abusive voice notes and lewd messages to me post that. I have saved all of them, and can prove myself right.”

While Cezanne Khan did not respond to our calls and messages, in an interview to Bombay Times, he shared that Aisha Merchant is his obsessive fan and that they were never married. He alleged that she even morphed ‘a lot of stuff’. The actor was quoted by the tabloid, “She is the sister of my cousin’s wife who lives in Karachi. That’s how I know her. I have no idea about any marriage certificate. She morphs a lot of stuff. She has been posting messages on social handles for two to three years, and my fans have been asking me whether all this is true. There is a limit to obsession, and this is going overboard now. The fact that she was married to me and we are now divorced is her fabrication. I haven’t said anything to her because I know she is obsessive.”

Refuting claims of morphing ‘stuff’, Aisha told us that her family, friends and colleagues in the US are witnesses to her relationship with Cezanne. And they support her wholeheartedly in this fight. Aisha also added that she has all documents to prove they were married and even got divorced, and that she is ready to present it to the authorities.

“I understand that people will wonder what would I gain from all this. I have lost so much that I don’t even want anything from that man. I only want the truth to come out. He shouldn’t lie and ward me off as a cheat as he is the real fraud. The world should know about such people, and how they take advantage of the gullible,” Aisha Merchant concluded.