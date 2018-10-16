Ahem Sharrma: Vikram Betaal Ki Rahsya Gaatha will also present the backstory of its characters

Vikram Betaal Ki Rahsya Gaatha actor Ahem Sharrma has also shot for a film, which he said should release in due course.

&TV is set to launch fantasy-based drama Vikram Betaal Ki Rahsya Gaatha. The show will see Ahem Sharrma playing the righteous king Vikram while Makraand Deshpande will enact the character of the wise ghost Betaal. Ahead of its premiere, Ahem, who rose to fame as Karn in Mahabharat, interacted with the media to talk about his new project.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com Ahem shared, “Initially, I wasn’t sure as the story has been made into a show numerous times. So I was hesitant. But when I met the makers and got to understand their vision, I was quite clear of their different presentation. A lot of people have successfully made it and I am no one to judge. But our show is really very well presented. It will also give scope to understand the backstory of the characters and their relationship.

Ahem, who has only a few shows to his credit shared that more than being choosy, he aspires to do different kinds of roles. “I completely go with the flow. I don’t want to get into choosing between this and that. I would rather go for roles that are as different as possible. Also, television is a hectic commitment so I take a break after every show to kind of rejuvenate myself. I love action and adventure personally, so this was a very good offer,” he shared.

The actor, while not too keen to talk about the trends in shows said, “I am not the right person to talk about this. But at the end of the day, this is also a business. And the truth remains that the audience likes either saas-bahu or romantic shows. Historical and mythological shows have also become an option now. Though I am happy that people are still trying and making different shows.”

The Brahmarakshas actor has also shot for a film, which he said should release in due course. Ask him if TV actors have a tougher time finding a ground in Bollywood and Ahem said, “It’s not like that. It’s not always true that only those who are successful are talented and vice versa. Something is just not in your control. So as an actor, all I can do is keep working hard and becoming better. That’s the only way I will grow.”

And lastly, when asked if he feels satisfied as an actor, Ahem shared, “You can never be satisfied in life. If that was the case, people would have been packing their bags and moving to Himalayas every day. One should be able to enjoy their journey and give their best. If you have honesty in your actions, you will attract only positive and good work.”

Starting October 16, Vikram Betaal will air Monday-Friday at 8:00 pm on &TV.

