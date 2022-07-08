Ahead of their wedding, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh visit temple, share photos

After dating each other for more than a decade, actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh are set to tie the knot. The wedding is set to take place on July 9 in Agra. Ahead of the ceremonies, the couple visited the Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev Mandir to seek blessings and shared beautiful photos on social media. They captioned the post, “Beginning of this beautiful journey of our life!! Need all your blessings & wishes❤️🤗.”

In the photos, Payal is wearing a heavy-embroidered maroon lehenga while Sangram is wearing an embellished cream kurta. We can also see Payal kissing her fiance in one of the photos. In another picture, Sangram holds Payal close.

Their industry friends and fans were quick to drop congratulatory messages on the post. Ashmit Patel wrote, “Congratulations 👏🏽❤️,” while wrestler Ritu Phogat dropped multiple heart emojis. A lot of fans wrote congratulations, and many even posted messages like, “Made for each other 😘”, “perfect couple” and “stay happy forever”.

A couple of days earlier, Payal Rohatgi had shared photos from the pre-wedding celebrations. Glowing in a pink outfit, the actor looked lovely at her mehendi celebrations. Sharing a video of her decked-up house, she posted, “Every next level of your life will demand a different you ❤️.”

Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi’s wedding will be a family affair with only a few guests in attendance. The couple will be hosting a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai at a later date.

As readers would remember, Sangram had proposed to Payal when he visited her on LockUpp as a guest. Talking about how people assumed it was for publicity, the wrestler told indianexpress.com, “Everyone knows I am a genuine person. I wouldn’t have said it if I didn’t feel it. Honestly, Payal never forced me to tie the knot. She always said that I should decide it on my own. Who gets such a supportive partner in today’s time? I am now looking forward to our life as man and wife.”