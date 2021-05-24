Ahead of Friends: The Reunion, here are the 10 best Friends episodes for you to binge on

Before you watch the reunion, check out some of the best episodes of Friends.

The much-awaited Friends reunion special is just around the corner. Decades after Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe bid adieu to their fans, the actors – David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will walk down memory lane and relive the glorious days when Friends was the biggest show on television.

The last episode of Friends aired in May 2004 but in the 17 years since then, the show’s fandom has grown manifold. The show was already being loved on its television reruns but ever since the show dropped on streaming sites (Netflix in India), the show’s fame has spread like wildfire.

The reunion special is set to air on HBO Max on May 27 but until the episode drops, revisit 10 of the best episodes of the show. Here’s a list of the top 10 episodes from Friends that are a treat to watch.

1. The One With Joey’s New Brain (Season 7, Episode 15)

Joey returns to Days of our Lives with a new brain and he has to replace the character played by guest star Susan Sarandon. While the main track is hilarious in itself, the best bit of this episode is the one where Ross starts playing the bagpipes and leaves the audience in splits.

2. The One with the Proposal (Season 6, Episode 24 and 25)

After Chandler’s initial plan to propose is ruined by Richard, he has to devise a new plan so he can surprise Monica. Almost everything goes wrong for Chandler until it all lands in just the perfect place, leaving the audience completely mushy.

3. The One Where Ross Got High (Season 6, Episode 9)

This one’s a Thanksgiving episode where Monica and Chandler plan to tell her parents about their relationship. Chandler’s awkwardness in this episode is what makes this episode gold. This episode has Rachel making the unfortunate pudding with beef.

4. The One with the Cop (Season 5, Episode 16)

This episode has the memorable scene where Ross, Chandler and Rachel are trying to get a couch upstairs through the stairwell and keep yelling ‘Pivot!’. The episode’s title comes from the police badge that Phoebe finds at Central Perk and pretends to be a cop, until she is confronted by the real guy.

5. The One With All the Resolutions (Season 5, Episode 11)

All the six friends make resolutions but realise soon after that it’s hard to stick to them. This episode is the one where Rachel finds out about Monica and Chandler’s relationship, and Ross ends up at his date’s house with his leather pants in his hands.

6. The One With the Embryos (Season 4, Episode 12)

This episode has the famous quiz hosted by Ross which leads to the apartment switch between Monica-Rachel and Chandler-Joey. This episode has also been referred to in the trailer of the reunion so it looks the actors will be re-enacting the scene one more time. The episode’s title is in reference to the embryos that are implanted in Phoebe’s uterus for her brother Frank Jr’s and Alice’s children.

7. The One With Chandler in a Box (Season 4, Episode 8)

In this Thanksgiving episode, Chandler gets a punishment by Joey to spend six hours inside a box as punishment for kissing Kathy behind his back. Monica has to go see the eye doctor, and somehow, she ends up on a date with Richard’s son Timothy.

8. The One Where No One’s Ready (Season 3, Episode 2)

This episode has a very Seinfeld-like approach. Everyone’s at the apartment and has to get ready for Ross’ event. One thing leads to another as every single person is in the middle of a crisis. If there was a Friends episode that was about nothing, this would be it.

9. The One Where Ross Finds Out (Season 2, Episode 7)

This is the episode where the relationship between Ross and Rachel officially begins as they kiss for the first time. Rachel leaves him a message saying she is “over him” which makes Ross realise that he has to make a choice between her and his current girlfriend Julie.

10. The One With All the Poker (Season 1, Episode 18)

This was one of the early episodes that showed promise, with the entire cast getting equal prominence. The girls want to learn poker and beat the boys, Rachel wants to get a better job, and by the end, Ross comes around to realising that he is in love with Rachel.

Friends is streaming on Netflix in India.