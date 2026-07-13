After two failed marriages, Dalljiet Kaur turns entrepreneur, steps away from acting

When Dalljiet Kaur married businessman Nikhil Patel in 2023, she believed she had found love for the second time. Instead, within just 10 months, the marriage fell apart, leaving her at the centre of public scrutiny. The actor openly documented her heartbreak on social media, making headlines as she accused her estranged husband of betrayal.

Nearly three years later, Dalljiet says she has finally found herself again. This time, however, it isn’t love that has given her a new beginning, but entrepreneurship. While acting remains a part of her life, she is now focused on building a silver jewellery business—something she hopes will one day become a legacy for her son, Jaydon, from her first marriage to actor Shalin Bhanot.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Dalljiet said, “I have not left acting, but I am not chasing it either. I think I have worked enough to prove my capabilities, so now it is time for the industry to look out for me.” She added, “I am starting a business of silver. I am quite hopeful about that.”

Looking back at the difficult period after she moved to Kenya following her marriage, Dalljiet said the unwavering support of her family became her biggest strength. “My family embraced me with love and never made me feel like I had done something wrong,” she said.

‘Girls should be independent’

The experience reinforced one belief that she now passionately advocates. “It is very important for girls to be independent. I have been earning and saving all my life, and that has worked well for me. Today, I am in a position where I can buy my own home and fulfil all my wishes. Education is the baseline of everything.”

For Dalljiet, who had packed up her life in Mumbai and moved to Kenya believing she was beginning a happy new chapter, discovering that her husband had allegedly cheated on her was devastating.

“It was because of my son Jaydon that I could conquer my hardships. If I were alone, I would have broken much sooner. As a mother, I am very powerful,” she said. “There was a time when darkness seemed extremely comforting. I would sit in the same corner for almost 20 hours, getting up only to use the washroom before returning to the same spot. You can call it depression. But travelling helped me heal.”

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‘Don’t need love’

The ordeal has also changed the way she views relationships.”I am not saying love doesn’t exist because many of my friends are happily married. In fact, it was seeing them that made me marry for the second time. My sisters are happily married, my brothers-in-law are wonderful and I see so much love in my own family. But I am not craving love anymore. I am very happy in my peace and in building something of my own.”

Besides the emotional trauma, Dalljiet said she also had to battle public judgment.

“Society bothered me a lot in the beginning. There was this unspoken belief that the woman must have done something wrong. People said I was seeking attention on social media. They didn’t understand that it was the only way for me to communicate with someone who was sitting thousands of miles away. Our society is still not ready to accept such situations.”

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When business idea became a second chance at life

Ironically, it was work outside the entertainment industry that helped her rediscover herself. “The day I decided to start my business, I knew I had started living again. I did try to take up a show on Colors, but I wasn’t comfortable because it would have brought the media, the same people and the same questions back into my life. My first instinct was to step away from acting.”

“My family came together and built this entire venture with me. The day we decided to start Silver Play, I woke up feeling fresh the very next morning. It gave me another life. This is something I want to pass on to Jaydon.”

Along with travelling and building her business, therapy also played a crucial role in helping both mother and son move forward. “Both Jaydon and I took therapy to come out of that situation,” she revealed.

‘Money is power’

The experience also transformed her perspective on financial independence. “People say money cannot buy happiness, but I think that’s rubbish. Money brings happiness. If I have money, my son will get a good education. I can look after my parents, take care of myself and live the life I want. Money is power.”

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Today, Dalljiet says she has no hesitation in speaking in favour of divorce if a marriage becomes unbearable.

“I endorse divorce. Please make me its brand ambassador,” she said. “I think it is great that divorce rates are increasing. I am not asking people to get divorced, but I am saying women today are choosing themselves over pain and suffering because they are financially independent. Eventually, this will change men’s attitudes too. They will realise that the only thing that can truly keep a woman in a relationship is love, and that is non-negotiable.”

Dalljiet on her marriages

She also questioned both her estranged husband and the society that, according to her, chose gossip over support.

“You married me with so much grandeur, and then you were involved with another woman? What were you even doing?” she said. “The younger generation is far more sensible. Our generation was raised differently. Women have to stop carrying the burden of everything. I don’t care anymore about what people think. Everyone saw the grand wedding I had the second time. The same man later called it a cultural event and claimed it wasn’t even a marriage. Nobody in India reacted or stood by me. If people were not bothered about what happened to me, why should I care about what they have to say about my life?”

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Before marrying Nikhil Patel, Dalljiet Kaur was married to her Kul Vadhu co-star Shalin Bhanot. The two were together for nearly a decade before eventually parting ways.

If you or someone you know is navigating emotional distress, difficult life transitions, or mental health challenges, please know that you are not alone and support is available. Engaging with professional therapy and counseling can be a vital step toward healing and reclaiming personal well-being. Do not hesitate to reach out to trusted resources or contact the confidential helpline services listed below.

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