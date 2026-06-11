After the Rs 370 biryani row, a female doctor’s joke on Pranit More’s show under scanner

Comedian Pranit More‘s latest stand-up show has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. While the Bigg Boss 19 second runner-up is facing the heat for encouraging lewd conversations on his show, the matter is only escalating. After Himanshu Jangra’s Rs 370 biryani controversy, another clip from the show has surfaced online, where a young doctor makes fun of a male cadaver’s private parts during post-mortem. The new clip featuring Dr Sejal Pawar has further sparked outrage on social media.

The doctor has apologised since then. “I’m not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant!” she wrote on social media.

What did the young doctor say?

As per reports, she discussed with Pranit More how doctors make fun of a man’s private parts while performing post-mortem. These comments have also invited backlash on social media; a section of the internet says she should get a similar reaction to the one Himanshu received for his comments on the show.

As the controversy escalated, Dr. Sejal Pawar has made her Instagram account private. Here is the full story – On Pranit More’s stand-up show, Sejal jokingly revealed how she and her friends sometimes checked the size of male cadavers’ private parts and made fun of them. If a… pic.twitter.com/LJfgOPaUbX — Krisha 🌸 (@KrishaAsiagh) June 10, 2026

Also Read: Rs 370 biryani row: Pranit More turned the girl into material; sexual coercion into a joke

Reacting to the comments, one of the internet users wrote, “There are certain things in life that should never be mocked, and a cadaver is one of them. Making fun of a cadaver at any level is completely unacceptable. A family donates the body of their loved one so that future doctors can learn and serve society better. That is an extraordinary act of trust and generosity. If such noble people stop donating their bodies because of this kind of behavior, medical education itself will suffer. This is not a joke, not “content,” and not something that can be brushed aside.”

While the backlash is only getting intense, comedian Pranit More has deactivated his Instagram account.

Celebs slam the Rs 370 biryani comment

It was 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra’s comment that invited a severe backlash. The audience member narrated how he took a woman on a date where they ordered biryani worth Rs 370. He had said, “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga.” And this just didn’t stop there; Himanshu went on to describe graphic details about their intimate moments further. As soon as this clip went viral on social media, it received backlash from many celebrities. A few others have also now reacted to Himanshu’s comments. Ayesha Khan reshared a clip that slammed Pranit More for apologizing over his ‘lapse of judgement’. Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar also wrote, “Should women always forgive?” as she reshared a screen grab of Pranit More’s story.

Rashami Desai on Pranit More’s Rs 370 Biryani controversy (Photo: Rashami Desai / Instagram) Rashami Desai on Pranit More’s Rs 370 Biryani controversy (Photo: Rashami Desai / Instagram)

Rashami Desai has also strongly reacted to the comments. She wrote on Instagram, “This is not comedy; it has no content. Pranit is not an artist, also not a comedian. The fraternity will get trolled; this is really bad for real artists. Pranit ke bhi shows band hone chahiye.”

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Devoleena Bhattacharjee also commented and said, “Don’t give so much attention to such crass people; these are the same kind of people who would be borrowing that Rs 370 from his friends. Utni aukaat uski hogi nahi. People like him would also demand expensive phones from his girlfriend. People like this are not worthy of your attention.” Other celebs like Khusha Kapila, Elvish Yadav, Reem Shaikh, and even Malti Chahar condemned what happened on Pranit More’s show.

While Himanshu has lost his job, the internet is demanding similar action to be taken for Sejal as well. Last year on Bigg Boss 19, Pranit was pulled up by host Salman Khan for his below-the-belt jokes. Pranit had also made some jokes about Salman, and the host had reacted to those, asking him to be respectful. At the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, Pranit More had told SCREEN, “We joke to entertain and make everyone laugh; if someone is hurt from that, we don’t want that to get repeated. We joke for fun, not for controversies. Today we have become very conscious, but humor is subjective. I avoid religious and political jokes, but sometimes it happens, and we can only try to avoid that, but it is all on the audience.”