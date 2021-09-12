After Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ next guest is Ajay Devgn

After special episodes of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar, Discovery has roped in Ajay Devgn for an upcoming episode.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is a survival skills reality show that involves Indian celebrities venturing into the wilderness with the famous British survivalist and adventurer. It is similar to Grylls’ other, international show for NBC and National Geographic called Running Wild with Bear Grylls, that has hosted actors Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, and Michelle Rodriguez, and former US president Barack Obama.

Grylls has hosted PM Narendra Modi as well in a special called Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi in 2019.

Devgn, who was last seen in the war film Bhuj: The Pride of India, will film the episode in the Maldives with adventurer, and host, who is also known for his Man vs Wild series.

Devgn, meanwhile, has a busy schedule. He currently has films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan and Mayday in his kitty. He will also be making his web series debut with Rudra – The Edge of Darkness on Disney Plus Hotstar.