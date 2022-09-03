scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

After Paras Kalnawat, Alma Hussein quits Anupamaa: ‘Just standing behind, not much to do…’

After Paras Khalnawat, Alma Hussein has also quit the Star Plus show Anupamaa. Alma played the role of Sara on the show.

Alma Hussein, Rupali gangulyAlma Hussein quits Anupamaa. (Photo: Alma Hussein/Instagram)

After Paras Kalnawat‘s exit, actor Alma Hussein has also quit the Star Plus show Anupamaa. Alma shared in a recent interview that her reason for quitting the show was the absence of a strong storyline for her character. Alma joined the show in May.

In a chat with ETimes, Alma shared that she did not see herself growing as an actor on the show. She added, “Instead of me just standing behind with not much to do I felt it was better to look for something worthwhile. So I spoke to Rajan Shahi sir and discussed with him. He also agreed with me.” Alma played the role of Sara in the show. 

After Paras’ exit, her storyline became weaker as her character was shown to be Paras’ love interest on the show. She confirmed with the publication that she was no longer a part of the Star Plus show. The actor said that she is looking for new opportunities and is also willing to come back to Anupamaa if the makers build her character.

Also read |Movies and shows that you must watch this weekend: The Rings of Power, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and more

Earlier, Paras quit the show because of a similar reason as he felt that his character did not have much to do on the show. He chose to participate in the dance show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa thereby ending his journey with Anupamaa. He told Pinkvilla, “I am currently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and that is something that actually offended the makers of Anupamaa because Star Plus considers Colors as their rival channel and they don’t get along very well. My growth was completely at halt in this show for the past one year.”

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 07:08:29 pm
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 07:08:29 pm
