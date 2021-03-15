After Neil Bhatt, co-star Aishwarya Sharma tests positive for coronavirus, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin junks special Holi sequence

After actor Neil Bhatt, co-star and fiancee Aishwarya Sharma has also tested positive for the coronavirus, along with another crew member. While both of them haven’t reported any serious symptoms, the entire cast and crew was tested after Neil’s reports came in. As luck would have it, these two also tested positive and have now quarantined themselves. The shoot for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was also stalled last week, and now the team is set to get back to work from today, after isolating themselves for the mandatory period.

In a statement, Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar, producers, Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment shared that both Aishwarya and the crew member received medical help and have quarantined themselves. They also stated that the set was fumigated and sterlised as per the protocol, and they were in constant touch with them.

The complete statement reads, “Actress Aishwarya Sharma and a crew member who are a part of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have tested positive for COVID-19. Both have received medical help / attention and quarantined themselves. The BMC is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

A grand Holi celebration sequence was lined up by the makers, however, it has been canned as of now. The team is currently working on the script to fit in the two lead actor’s absence.

A remake of popular Bengali drama Kusum Dola, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin presents the love triangle between Virat (Neil Bhatt), Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). Neil and Aishwarya’s love story may not have been successful on screen but the two found love in each other in real life. After dating for a few months, the two had a roka ceremony in January, earlier this year. The couple is set to tie the knot in December.

Talking about what made him fall for Aishwarya, Neil had told ET Times, “She is extremely dedicated and fun at the same time. That’s the kind of person I am, too. I am mad and focused. Both of us are like two extremes of the pendulum, striking a fine balance between the two traits. Besides, we have common interests — both of us are dancers. Look, it’s all about compatibility, love, and understanding with us. It’s all things love.”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has been having a successful run on the TRP chart. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council ratings, the show was on the second spot on week 9, behind Anupamaa.