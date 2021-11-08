After Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal evicted from Bigg Boss 15

Salman Khan evicted Ieshaan Sehgaal from Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday, a day after lady love Miesha Iyer exited the show. The double elimination came as a shocker to contestants as they bid an emotional farewell to the love birds. Apart from them, the other nominated contestants included Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz.

Ieshaan, a model by profession, entered the show with big claims. However, given he was competing alongside many popular faces, he was hardly visible during the initial days of the game. It was only when he and Miesha fell in love and gave the camera enough romantic content that they started getting eyeballs. A section of the audience, however, criticised their bond as fake and claimed it was a way to stay on in the show.

After wild card Rajiv Adatia’s entry, Ieshaan Sehgaal’s sexuality was questioned as the former, his very good friend, chided him for falling in love with Miesha. Rajiv even mentioned how he and Ieshaan have a ‘deep relationship’ that led to speculation.

On his eviction, the model-actor said in a statement, “This has been quite a journey. I can’t express how disappointed I feel now that I can’t go any further. But I’m taking away some important lessons that I’ve learnt on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love! Thank you Bigg Boss for everything that you’ve given!”

While Ieshaan and Miesha were eliminated, Bigg Boss 15 recently welcomed two new wild cards — Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat.