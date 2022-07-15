After Koffee with Karan, it’s tea with Ranveer Singh, says Uorfi Javed

July 15, 2022 7:05:51 pm
Uorfi Javed, who is known for her eccentric fashion choices, took to her Instagram stories on Friday and posted pictures of herself sipping coffee. But there is a twist, the fashion icon was sporting a black printed T-shirt with Ranveer Singh on it.
In the picture, the reality star is posing while sipping coffee. Coming to her outfit, she wore a black T-shirt with Ranveer and his six-pack abs printed on it. Sharing the picture, Uorfi wrote, “After Koffee with Karan, it’s tea with Ranveer.”
Recently, Uorfi Javed got a shoutout from Ranveer Singh on Koffee with Karan Season 7. In the rapid fire round, Karan asked Ranveer, “Whose nightmare does this sound like – repeating an outfit too quickly?” Ranveer was quick to name Uorfi. Further when Karan said, “Because she is in new cuts,” Ranveer was quick to conclude, “Yes, she is a fashion icon.”
Uorfi Javed has been making headlines for her bold fashion choices. From fishnets to wires, to flowers and metallic safety pins, Uorfi is seen wearing them all. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT.
