After Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, late night talk show host James Corden tests Covid positive

English actor and talk show host James Corden has tested positive for Covid-19. A statement about his diagnosis was shared on social media sites, which said due to being fully vaccinated and boosted Corden is feeling “completely fine.”

The statement, shared from his celebrity talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden, read, “I just tested positive for covid 19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine. The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x.”

The tapings of his show have been delayed for several days, as per The New York Times.

Corden joins the ranks of fellow talk show hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon, who also contracted the virus in early 2022.

Seth Meyers tweeted on January 4, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

Fallon had shared on Instagram a day earlier, “Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job – and also thanks for putting me in the “What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?” isolation room when they told me the news.”

Popular singer-songwriter John Mayer also tested positive for Covid-19. His band Dead & Company announced the diagnosis in an Instagram statement. “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10. In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes,” the statement read.

Actors Lupita Nyong’o and Whoopi Goldberg are other Hollywood celebrities to test positive for Covid-19 in the new year.

Health officials around the world caution that the threat is far from over as the mutated Omicron variant continues to be a cause for concern. India recorded 1,17,100 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.