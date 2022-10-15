scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Weeks after Delnaaz Irani accepted boyfriend Percy Karkaria’s unusual proposal, ex-husband Rajev Paul announces second marriage

Rajev Paul has tied the knot once again, weeks after ex-wife Delnaaz Irani said yes to her boyfriend's proposal.

Delnaaz irani, Rajev paulRajev Paul tied the knot for the second time. (Photo: Rajev Paul, Delnaaz Irani/Instagram)

Actor Rajev Paul took to his Instagram account and announced his second marriage on October 14. The actor, who was earlier married to Delnaaz Irani for 14 years, did not reveal the bride’s name or face. The photo he shared showed her with her back to the camera. Rajev’s announcement comes just a few weeks after Delnaaz had shared a mushy post about her relationship with boyfriend Percy Karkaria.

Rajev and his wife were wearing an ethnic cream-coloured outfit for the Karva Chauth celebrations. He wrote in the caption of his post, “They say once bitten twice shy…But still..It’s worth a try…Once again…all the vows…the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai…Well…now it’s time…Happiness for all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajev Paul (@rajevpaul)

Rajev’s big news comes a month after Delnaaz’s boyfriend, DJ Percy Karkaria asked her to ‘get old with him.’ Speaking about the unusual proposal, Delnaaz had said that marriage is not on the cards right now. She told Hindustan Times, “When we were making a reel on Neelam and Govinda’s iconic song, Mina Se Na Sakhi Se, he went down on his knees and took out the ring. It was my beautiful diamond ring, and I was totally taken aback”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delnaaz irani (@officialdelnaazirani)

She added, “He didn’t pop the conventional question. We have decided that marriage is not on the cards, so he asked me if I will get old with him, and end this journey with him. Our families know what path we are going to be taking.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest filmPremium
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest film
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow

Rajev and Delnaaz, who met on the sets of Parivartan in 1993, got married in 1998. However, the actors decided to part ways in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2012. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-10-2022 at 12:44:25 pm
Next Story

Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes the era of self-censorship to avoid trolls: ‘People are very sensitive these days’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s London shoot diary
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement