Weeks after Delnaaz Irani accepted boyfriend Percy Karkaria’s unusual proposal, ex-husband Rajev Paul announces second marriage

Actor Rajev Paul took to his Instagram account and announced his second marriage on October 14. The actor, who was earlier married to Delnaaz Irani for 14 years, did not reveal the bride’s name or face. The photo he shared showed her with her back to the camera. Rajev’s announcement comes just a few weeks after Delnaaz had shared a mushy post about her relationship with boyfriend Percy Karkaria.

Rajev and his wife were wearing an ethnic cream-coloured outfit for the Karva Chauth celebrations. He wrote in the caption of his post, “They say once bitten twice shy…But still..It’s worth a try…Once again…all the vows…the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai. Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai…Well…now it’s time…Happiness for all.”

Rajev’s big news comes a month after Delnaaz’s boyfriend, DJ Percy Karkaria asked her to ‘get old with him.’ Speaking about the unusual proposal, Delnaaz had said that marriage is not on the cards right now. She told Hindustan Times, “When we were making a reel on Neelam and Govinda’s iconic song, Mina Se Na Sakhi Se, he went down on his knees and took out the ring. It was my beautiful diamond ring, and I was totally taken aback”

She added, “He didn’t pop the conventional question. We have decided that marriage is not on the cards, so he asked me if I will get old with him, and end this journey with him. Our families know what path we are going to be taking.”

Rajev and Delnaaz, who met on the sets of Parivartan in 1993, got married in 1998. However, the actors decided to part ways in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2012.