Aftab Singh wins Rising Star 3

Rising Star 3 has found its winner in Aftab Singh. Launched in March this year, the reality show aired its finale on Saturday. Along with Aftab, Diwakar Sharma, Sanjay Sateesh and Abhishek Saraf were the finalists. Aftab was awarded the winning trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

While Diwakar became the first finalist, Aftab in the first round of the finale tied with Sanjay. In the last round of the show, Aftab scored a whopping 89% against Diwakar’s 82% to win Rising Star 3.

Hailing from Punjab, Aftab Singh is just 12-years-old but has a powerful voice that garnered applause throughout his journey in Rising Star 3. Aftab started riyaaz from a very young age. On the show, the youngster shared initially he had pronunciation issues but by the time he reached nine, he had gathered enough confidence. Aftab’s father has been a huge support system and encouraged him to participate in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs in 2017, where he finished in top 5.

Aftab’s family is in debt as his father took a loan to build their house. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who graced the show while promoting Bharat, was touched by his story. When Aftab sang “Bhar do jholi”, Salman was left emotional and offered to pay off his loans. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also made Aftab promise that he will continue singing and focus on his career than worrying over his financial responsibilities. Even Shankar Mahadevan gave him a chance to perform with him in one of his upcoming shows.

The grand finale episode turned more entertaining with the presence of special guest Udit Narayan. Udit Narayan and Neeti Mohan also mesmerised the audience be crooning songs like “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” and “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast”. The evening also saw Shankar Mahadevan and Udit Narayan singing each other’s songs in their own andaaz. Viewers also got to see a glimpse of various innovative acts on stage like shadow act, laser lights show and lyrical dancing among more. Each of the acts depicted the journey of the four finalists.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Rising Star 3 was judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Diljit Dosanjh.