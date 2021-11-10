Afsana Khan out of Bigg Boss 15 after trying to harm herself, fans say she cannot accept defeat

In a shocking twist, Afsana Khan was asked to exit Bigg Boss 15 after she had a breakdown. After an angry outburst, the “Titliyan” singer tried to harm herself. Keeping her and others’ safety in mind, she was immediately asked to leave the show.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the showdown happened during the VIP Zone access task. Captain Umar Riaz was asked to choose four contestants who would get the chance to win the VIP badge that will help them move ahead in the game. “Afsana, who is a close friend of Umar, expected to be one of the four. However, he did not give her the badge and that left her disturbed. She felt betrayed and could not handle her emotions,” the source added.

As per a video going viral on social media, Afsana Khan is seen shouting at Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash for not supporting her. Afsana threatens to make life hell for everyone and says that if something happens to her, they would be responsible. The singer also starts hitting herself and crying hysterically. Jay Bhanushali tries to calm her down, saying that her being upset is justified but she should get a hold of herself. As he is speaking, Afsana is seen picking up a knife from the kitchen slab and threatens to harm herself. Jay and other housemates rush to save her.

Fans seemed to support the makers as they questioned Afsana’s temper in the show. A social media user commented on the video, “Isko bahaar nikaloo please very irritating to see her in the bigg boss .” While a user wrote that the singer can never accept defeat, another user added, “yess ..it’s not good thing…she is not fine but people are making fun of her…she can’t control her anger this her bigg problem. Don’t know what to say but she is not pretending it’s her nature I think so…may she recover soon .”

This is not the first time Afsana Khan has had an outburst. Even before she entered the house, she had a panic attack leading her to back out from the show. However, after receiving treatment, she joined Bigg Boss 15. During her stay in the house, on multiple occasions, Afsana hit herself during fights and has had panic attacks. A doctor was even sent inside the house to calm her down. It was only after host Salman Khan intervened and tried to explain the consequences that the singer has been trying to calm herself down.

The source added that her exit might be a temporary one, and if things work out, she might be called back after a few days.