Afsana Khan backs out of Bigg Boss 15 after suffering panic attack

Even before the Bigg Boss 15 premiere, a contestant has already backed out of the game. Popular Punjabi singer Afsana Khan has decided to quit the show due to health reasons. The “Titliyan” fame singer was in quarantine in a Mumbai hospital, where she got a panic attack and was also running a fever. After getting medical help, Afsana decided to fly back to her hometown.

A source told indianexpress.com, “It’s really unfortunate that Afsana had to back out of the show. She is not only a popular name but was also looking forward to this experience. However, health comes first and given her condition, she was advised to be around loved ones. Bigg Boss is not an easy show and it seems like she wasn’t ready to take up the challenge mentally.”

Afsana Khan also took to Instagram to apologise to her fans and even shared a photo of her prescription. The singer was quite kicked about her participation in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She had even shared a photo of herself at the airport, hinting at a ‘big surprise’ for her fans.

Bigg Boss 15 will kickstart on October 2 at 9:30 pm on Colors. While Bigg Boss OTT finalists Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal will get a chance to enter the house, other confirmed contestants include Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Akasa Singh and Sahil Shroff.

This year, the makers have added a twist with contestants getting to live in a ‘jungle’ and face some ‘sankats’ before they move to the main house. During the press meet, Salman Khan shared that Bigg Boss 15 will probably be the toughest season, and it will go on for five months.