Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Admist cancer treatment, Dipika Kakar complains about appetite loss, says ‘Fatigue is so much that I cannot even move’
After an emotional breakdown on Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlog last week, Dipika Kakar says she is trying to do things that make her happy.
Actress Dipika Kakar is on the mend after undergoing surgery last month to remove a cyst that developed during her cancer treatment. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has been keeping fans updated through his vlog, sharing that Dipika is now home and focused on recovery, resting, following a strict diet, and making key lifestyle changes. Shoaib also revealed that her targeted therapy has been stopped, with immunotherapy set to begin soon. Now, Dipika herself has shared an update on her health.
‘Fatigue is so much that I cannot even move’
In her latest vlog, Dipika opened up about her health, talking about her loss of appetite and the strict diet and regimen she now follows. Later, she shot a recipe vlog, her first in a long time, and the shift in her mood was visible. Relishing a day where she felt like herself again, Dipika went on to share, “I know it’s important to rest. The days when I get tired, the fatigue is so much that I cannot even move. The days when I am not in the right zone mentally, I just cannot do anything. On the days I am fine, I like to do things that make me happy. Unless you are happy mentally, you won’t be able to fight.”
Also Read: Dipika Kakar breaks down as Shoaib Ibrahim mentions her upcoming blood tests after cyst surgery: ‘I get scared now’
When Dipika broke down in Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlog
During husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlog last week, Dipika Kakar had gotten very emotional. In the vlog, Shoaib shared, “Dipika has been put on a new diet; she has a routine. She now wakes up at 7 am, goes for a walk, and she is not allowed to eat anything after 7 pm. When you go through these things, sitting idle makes you feel depressed, but I keep telling her not to exhaust herself. She has AFP and Febrika 2 reports after Eid; this will be the first time after the latest procedure that the tests will be done. She gets emotional occasionally; usually, she stays strong, but sometimes this happens. Now, as I mentioned, she is due for blood tests after four weeks of surgery, and she is crying out of fear.”
Dipika added, “I am yet to heal. After the last time, a fear has been instilled in me, and I get scared now. Everyone keeps saying to keep faith. I keep praying all the time that all stays well going forward, but we all know that what is destined to happen will happen.”
Serious illnesses like cancer often trigger what psychologists describe as anticipatory grief.
“This is not grief after loss, but grief related to uncertainty. The mind starts imagining worst-case scenarios, possible relapses, long treatments, or disruptions in family life. Even when treatment is going well, the brain sometimes remains in a state of vigilance. The nervous system begins to oscillate between hope and fear,” shared Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.
Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer in 2025. The actress underwent a major surgery during which a tennis ball-sized cancerous tumour was removed along with 22 percent of her liver.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05