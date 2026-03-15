Admist cancer treatment, Dipika Kakar complains about appetite loss, says ‘Fatigue is so much that I cannot even move’

Actress Dipika Kakar is on the mend after undergoing surgery last month to remove a cyst that developed during her cancer treatment. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has been keeping fans updated through his vlog, sharing that Dipika is now home and focused on recovery, resting, following a strict diet, and making key lifestyle changes. Shoaib also revealed that her targeted therapy has been stopped, with immunotherapy set to begin soon. Now, Dipika herself has shared an update on her health.

‘Fatigue is so much that I cannot even move’

In her latest vlog, Dipika opened up about her health, talking about her loss of appetite and the strict diet and regimen she now follows. Later, she shot a recipe vlog, her first in a long time, and the shift in her mood was visible. Relishing a day where she felt like herself again, Dipika went on to share, “I know it’s important to rest. The days when I get tired, the fatigue is so much that I cannot even move. The days when I am not in the right zone mentally, I just cannot do anything. On the days I am fine, I like to do things that make me happy. Unless you are happy mentally, you won’t be able to fight.”