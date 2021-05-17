Adline Castelino is 3rd runner-up at Miss Universe 2020: It’s great to see India shine, says Celina Jaitly

Former beauty queens Celina Jaitly and Rochelle Rao took to social media to congratulate Adline Castelino. (Photo: Celina Jaitly/Twitter and Rochelle Rao/Instagram)

India’s Adline Castelino on Monday finished 3rd runner-up at the 69th Miss Universe pageant. She also won the Miss Diva Universe 2020 title. On the occasion, Celina Jaitly, who won Miss India in 2001 and was 4th runner-up at Miss Universe 2001, and Rochelle Rao Sequeira, who was crowned Miss India International in 2012, took to social media to recall their days and congratulate Adline.

Celina tweeted a photo collage and wrote, “When I became Ms Universe 2001 – Runners Up, I didn’t realise it would take 20 years for India to reach this position again. Hearty congratulations to @AdlineCastelino on nailing the runners up for India, congratulations @MissDivaOrg @feminamissindia. Its great to see India shine.”

On the other hand, Rochelle Rao Sequeira shared a video of her beauty pageant journey along with a note for Adline Castelino.

Sharing a throwback video of her Miss India days on Instagram, Rochelle, who has been part of several TV shows, wrote, “I know I’m a proud Indian woman! And today making our country proud is another fellow Indian woman @adline_castelinofficial who brings home the trophy! For all you beautiful women out there, celebrate womanhood and if you are Indian be proud about it. Times may be tough but remember we are winners!..#missindia #winner #indianwomen #country #india #2021.”

She also shared on her Instagram story, “@adline_castelinofficial The Only Eurasian in the top 5 @missuniverse. That means she was the only Non-Latin representative in top 5. 3rd runner up for the Crown! You made India Proud babe! Soo soo proud!”

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020.

Before being a part of the prestigious pageant, Adline Castelino had featured in some Hindi music videos. She starred in the music video of Arjun Kanungo’s song “Mere Dil Vich”. It released earlier this year. Adline was also seen in the music video of “Tere Bina” crooned by Shreyas Dharmadhikari and Ndot.