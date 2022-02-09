Aditya Narayan’s wife Shweta pens emotional post for him, shares photo: ‘From best friends to parents…’

Singer Aditya Narayan’s wife, Shweta Agarwal Jha shared an emotional post on Instagram. Shweta, who is expecting her first child with the singer, took to the photo-blogging site, commenting on their journey from friendship to parenthood.

Shweta shared the monochrome photo and wrote, “From being best friends to being parents . What a journey.” Adhyayan Suman commented with a heart, while other fans flooded the post with love, congratulating the couple. Fans wrote, “Eagerly waiting for baby jha!” Last month, Aditya had shared a photo with Shweta, announcing that the couple is expecting their first child. He had written, ““Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon 👶🏻🍼❤️ #BabyOnTheWay.”

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Aditya said that he has always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday, and now that the dream is coming true, it feels “surreal.” Referring to himself as nothing less than a child, Aditya said now that the baby is on the way, Shweta has a lot more work on her plate. “Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon,” he said. The singer also revealed that even before the two got married, he dreamt of starting a family with Shweta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Agarwal Jha (@shwetaagarwaljha)

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit, and grew close. After dating each other for almost a decade, they tied the knot in December 2020 in Mumbai. Owing to the pandemic, the affair had to be a close one, with only family and friends in attendance.