Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal are soaking in the sun in Maldives, see vacation photos

After wrapping up shoot of Indian Idol 12, host Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal are having the time of their lives in Maldives. The couple has been sharing photos and videos from their vacation and these surely look like picture postcards.

Earlier, Aditya and Shweta had shared glimpses of their travel and then their sojourn at the water villa. While in transit, the couple was even surprised by their flight attendants. “There’s no better way to travel than with your loved ones to a beautiful place & create life-long memories,” he wrote as he shared a picture with his wife.

On the first night of their arrival, the duo enjoyed a quiet meal by the beach. Sharing a photo from their dinner date, Aditya wrote, “Enjoying one of the best meals ever with my better half @shwetaagarwaljha.” They spent the morning lounging by the private pool as Aditya flaunted his chiseled body. Shweta spent some leisure time at the spa.

Have a look at all photos from Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s Maldives vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Agarwal Jha (@shwetaagarwaljha)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

Photos and Videos | Inside Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal’s wedding

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit, and struck a close bond. After dating each other for almost a decade, they tied the knot in December2020 in Mumbai. Given the pandemic, the affair was quite a close one, with only family and friends in attendance.

During one of the episodes of the singing reality show, Aditya had revealed how it was ‘love at first sight’ for him when he saw Shweta on the sets of 2010 film. However, his wife shared, “In the beginning, he worked really hard and we were just ‘okay’ friends for a year,” to which he shared that while he wanted to live in the moment, he always knew she was the one for him.