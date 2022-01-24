scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 24, 2022
Must Read

Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal expecting first child: ‘Feel grateful and blessed’

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in 2020 after dating each other for more than a decade. They announced that they are expecting their first child with a photo on Monday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 24, 2022 12:28:26 pm
aditya narayan, shweta agarwalAditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal married in 2020. (Photo: Aditya/Instagram)

Singer-host Aditya Narayan on Monday shared that he is expecting his first child with wife Shweta Agarwal. Sharing a lovely photo from their photoshoot, he wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon 👶🏻🍼❤️ #BabyOnTheWay.”

In the picture, Aditya sits on the couch holding Shweta close, who is seated on the floor. The couple’s hands rest on her baby bump. Shweta also shared the same photo on Instagram. The excited dad-to-be replied on the post, “My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie! Can’t wait! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Aditya and Shweta were showered with love and wishes from friends, colleagues and fans. Actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “Baby Nanu on the way. Kamaal. 🧿♥️”, while Neeti Mohan added, “OMG 👏👏👏👏👏.” Shreya Ghoshal also replied to the post writing, “Wow!! Heartiest congratulations ♥️♥️♥️ What a wonderful news!.” Neha Kakkar, who shared the stage with Aditya on Indian Idol posted, “Wow.. How beautiful!! Congratulations to both of you ♥️😇.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Aditya Narayan on relationship with father Udit: ‘He would tell me what was wrong with my singing… it felt horrible’

 

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit, and struck a close bond. After dating each other for almost a decade, they tied the knot in December 2020 in Mumbai. Given the pandemic, the affair was quite a close one, with only family and friends in attendance.

Also Read |Aditya Narayan on his TV stint: ‘I became famous, girls were kissing me but there were no song offers’

During one of the episodes of the singing reality show, Aditya had revealed how it was ‘love at first sight’ for him when he saw Shweta on the sets of 2010 film. However, his wife shared, “In the beginning, he worked really hard and we were just ‘okay’ friends for a year.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, 10 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement