Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal expecting first child: ‘Feel grateful and blessed’

Singer-host Aditya Narayan on Monday shared that he is expecting his first child with wife Shweta Agarwal. Sharing a lovely photo from their photoshoot, he wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon 👶🏻🍼❤️ #BabyOnTheWay.”

In the picture, Aditya sits on the couch holding Shweta close, who is seated on the floor. The couple’s hands rest on her baby bump. Shweta also shared the same photo on Instagram. The excited dad-to-be replied on the post, “My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie! Can’t wait! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Aditya and Shweta were showered with love and wishes from friends, colleagues and fans. Actor Vikrant Massey wrote, “Baby Nanu on the way. Kamaal. 🧿♥️”, while Neeti Mohan added, “OMG 👏👏👏👏👏.” Shreya Ghoshal also replied to the post writing, “Wow!! Heartiest congratulations ♥️♥️♥️ What a wonderful news!.” Neha Kakkar, who shared the stage with Aditya on Indian Idol posted, “Wow.. How beautiful!! Congratulations to both of you ♥️😇.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit, and struck a close bond. After dating each other for almost a decade, they tied the knot in December 2020 in Mumbai. Given the pandemic, the affair was quite a close one, with only family and friends in attendance.

During one of the episodes of the singing reality show, Aditya had revealed how it was ‘love at first sight’ for him when he saw Shweta on the sets of 2010 film. However, his wife shared, “In the beginning, he worked really hard and we were just ‘okay’ friends for a year.”