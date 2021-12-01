‘You believed in me before…’: Aditya Narayan wishes wife Shweta on wedding anniversary with romantic post

Aditya Narayan is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with wife Shweta Agarwal. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor-singer shared a throwback picture with her, adding a song from Shaapit, the film that brought them together.

In the photo, Aditya and Shweta look comparatively young, hinting that it was taken during their early dating days. As Aditya clicks the selfie, Shweta rests her head on his arm, making it a picture-perfect moment. Wishing his partner, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa host wrote on the post, “You believed in me before I believed in me. Happy Anniversary my love @shwetaagarwaljha.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit, and struck a close bond. After dating for almost a decade, they tied the knot in December 2020 in Mumbai. Given the pandemic, the affair was quite a close one, with only family and friends in attendance.

During one of the episodes of his previous show Indian Idol 12, Aditya had revealed how it was ‘love at first sight’ for him when he saw Shweta on the sets of 2010 film. However, his wife shared, “In the beginning, he worked really hard and we were just ‘okay’ friends for a year.”

In an earlier interview, the singer had even mentioned how he feels ‘great’ after marriage, and is always in a hurry to be back home to his wife. “The new thing about being married is now every time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home.”