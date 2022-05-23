scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Aditya Narayan shares first photo of his ‘beautiful angel’ Tvisha Narayan Jha

Aditya Narayan on Monday took to Instagram to share the first photo of his daughter Tvisha, as she turned three months old.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 23, 2022 2:38:24 pm
aditya narayanAditya Narayan welcomed his baby girl in February. (Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram)

Singer-host Aditya Narayan took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the first photo of his “beautiful angel” Tvisha. Sharing the adorable photo, Aditya wrote, “3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel @tvishanarayanjha 👼🏻❤️.”

As soon as Aditya shared the picture of his daughter, his colleagues and fans flooded the comments section with a lot of love for the toddler. Vishal Dadlani, who was the judge of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021, the singing reality show hosted by Aditya, wrote, “She’s everything! 🤗 Pairon ka aashirwad lekar show shuru karte hai.” Sunidhi Chauhan commented, “Aweleeee!!! Mela bachcha ❤️ God bless you my angel!,” whereas Himesh Reshammiya dropped several heart emojis.

Also Read |Aditya Narayan says daughter’s name is Tvisha, reveals what it means: ‘It is quite cool because…’

 

Aditya Narayan got married to actor Shweta Agarwal in December 2020, after dating each other for almost a decade. The couple welcomed a baby girl in February this year. The two of them had shared a click from their wedding and wrote, “Elated! The almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼 .”

Also Read |Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal welcome baby girl: ‘Music is in her DNA’

 

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Aditya had also shared a family portrait a few months ago. He captioned the photo, “Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world ❤️.”

On the work front, Aditya Narayan is busy hosting Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV.

