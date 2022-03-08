Aditya Narayan quits Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with a ‘heavy heart’, Vishal Dadlani says ‘Jaa, Adi jee le apni zindagi’

Singer Aditya Narayan has announced that he will no longer host the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, with which he has been associated for nine seasons. He took to social media to share pictures of himself from the finale of the latest season of the show and penned an emotional farewell note.

He said that it was the reality show that gave him his identity. He wrote, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes 🤯 Time really does fly.”

Aditya thanked his team for supporting him throughout his journey on the show and concluded his post with the words, “The best is yet to come! ❤️🙏🏼”

As Aditya shared the post, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who has also been associated with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for a long time, hoped that Aditya changes his mind. He commented on the post saying, “Man…kya boloon? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever its worth… I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don’t have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi….Jee le apni zindagi! Love you man! 🤗”

Shankar Mahadevan’s son Siddharth Mahadevan wished Aditya luck as he commented on his post, “You’ve been fabulous Adi! Best of luck for the future ❤️🔥 @adityanarayanofficial.” TV actor Nia Sharma added, “@adityanarayanofficial more power to youuuuuuuuu!!!!”

In 2021, after hosting 12 reality shows, Aditya had announced that 2022 will be his last year as a television host. He had told The Times of India, “It’s time to do bigger things.”