Aditya Narayan on marrying Shweta: In spite of being together for so long it feels new

Aditya Narayan will be joined by wife Shweta Agarwal and parents, Deepa Narayan Jha and Udit Narayan, on this weekend’s ‘Family Special’ episode of Indian Idol 12. On the episode, the singer-actor will reveal how it was ‘love at first sight’ for him when he saw Shweta on the sets of 2010 film Shaapit.

In one of the promos of Indian Idol 12, Shweta talks about her love story with Aditya Narayan. She says, “In the beginning, he worked really hard and we were just ‘okay’ friends for a year.” Adding to it, Aditya says, “I also wanted to live in that moment but I knew she is the one for me.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in Mumbai on December 1. Their wedding was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family members in attendance due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

After the wedding, Aditya feels ‘great’ and is always in a hurry to be back home to his wife. “The new thing about being married is now every time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home,” the singer told The Times of India in a recent interview.

He also added how the duo manages their homely duties together, “She is great at managing the kitchen and food and I’m very good at keeping the house clean. We work out together and watch series. We both love trying out different cuisines. The best part is that in spite of being together for so long it feels totally new.”