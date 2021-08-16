Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol 12, taking on trolls: ‘They weren’t even born when I started working’

Indian Idol 12 finally downed the curtains on Independence Day as contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Shanmukhapriya participated in a 12-hour grand finale. Pawandeep lifted the trophy on Sunday night, with Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble as the runners-up.

The season has been one of the most popular ones and made news for both right and wrong reasons. While guest like Amit Kumar criticised the talent on the show, social media users were also deeply divided. However, one man who stood up for the contestants and the show was its host Aditya Narayan. He not only responded to Indian Idol’s detractors, but also refuted charges that it was scripted or milking sob stories for dearth of talent.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Aditya shared that he believes in always standing by the team he collaborates with. “Also, this year has been really tough. In such unprecedented times, the team collectively went all their way to put up a good show. And that would not have happened if we did not believe in good music and content. I will not take it kindly if people try to discourage contestants. Of course, I have immense respect for my seniors but that doesn’t mean I will not voice my opinion. If I believe in something, I will always share it out loud.”

The singer-turned-host also shared that as a celebrity, it’s only justified that he is not afraid to be himself in public and social media. “All of us need to understand that we have to be ourselves, otherwise we will look like robots giving out statements in media. We are human beings and we shouldn’t be afraid to have an answer that may be different from others. I may look extremely young but this is my 27th year as a professional in the entertainment industry and 16th with television. I might look very young but I have been around to know what’s right and wrong. These teenage trolls may not even know my body of work, as they weren’t even born when I started working,” he shared with a smirk.

On a final note, Aditya Narayan also shared that there are times he is misquoted or misunderstood but he cannot do much, “We all have our own lives, with our families and friends. We cannot spend all our time thinking about what others are saying. I am a secure person, in the personal and professional sphere, and believe in staying happy. Honestly, it’s not even humanly possible for me to explain things to billions personally. People who know and trust me, understand me, and that’s enough.”

Aditya Narayan was joined by Jay Bhanushali as a co-host in Indian Idol 12’s Greatest Finale Ever gala night.