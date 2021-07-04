Aditya Narayan on claims Indian Idol 12 judgments are doctored: ‘Won’t focus on negativity’

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan assures there is no pressure on judges to say good things about the contestants. (Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram)

Indian Idol 12 seems to be going from one controversy to another as it heads towards its finale. Its makers and host Aditya Narayan, however, want to stay away from negativity and focus on the task ahead.

The singing reality show first came into the eye of the storm after Amit Kumar claimed that the Indian Idol 12 team asked him to appreciate the contestants of the show despite the quality of their singing. Recently music composer Salim Merchant also opened up about how a similar request was made to him as he made appearances on a number of reality shows over the years.

Aditya Narayan said, “Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants are colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can’t speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different.”

Aditya Narayan said he is not affected by accusations of doctored judgment on the show. “Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most-watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity, ” he added.

Indian Idol’s season 12 is about to end soon. With last four weeks of the show left, Aditya said they want to wrap up with ‘love and positivity’.

Aditya also shared about the plans for the Indian Idol 12’s grand finale. He shared that all the judges of the show will return, along with esteemed members of the music and film fraternity.