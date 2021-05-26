Aditya Narayan on Amit Kumar’s criticism of Indian Idol 12: ‘We were not competing with Kishore Kumar, we were celebrating him’

Aditya Narayan is unfazed by the slew of controversies he and the show Indian Idol 12 faced recently. He has been hosting the show for the last couple of seasons and was the only person associated with it who spoke publicly after singer Amit Kumar criticised it for the quality of singing. He also responded to trolls after he received a lot of hate for taking a dig at singer-actor Kishore Kumar’s son on Indian Idol.

Talking about the Kishore Kumar episode controversy and on Amit Kumar’s statement, Aditya said, “People only complain about those who are in news and are successful and by the grace of God, this season of Indian Idol has been hugely successful. We are artistes, be it a dance reality show or a singing reality show, it is only full of people who are potential art makers of the future and art is subjective. It is not like you have scored a hundred so you become the best player. Some may like the singing of one person while others may not like it, and everybody is entitled to their opinion. So, all I would say is that we are always trying our best to honour music and musicians and the good part is that the majority of our audience loves our show.”

Aditya added in the ETimes interview, “We cannot please everybody and we do not aim to please everybody. It is an impossible mission. We are not making a TV show for social media. Our content is aimed towards people who watch TV. We always put our best foot forward and things happen along the way. I believe we should respect everybody’s opinion but focus on putting on a good show and by the way the Kishore Kumar episode rated very well. And mind you we are not competing with Kishore Kumar. We are celebrating Kishore Kumar. Haven’t you seen at music lovers’ after party the kind of people singing Kishore Kumar songs? So, that’s it.”

Earlier, his father Udit Narayan had also responded to the issue, “I saw Amit’s episode (of Indian Idol 12), I could see that he enjoyed it (the performances). When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya.” He also said that only his son responded to the controversy in the interview to Aaj Tak, “Aditya is not mature yet. He is childish and emotional. He has been on the show (Indian Idol) for some time and has got attached to it. That is why he got too sensitive. If you see, no one from the platform spoke (about the controversy) and the entire burden came upon Aditya.”

On the personal front, Aditya Narayan got married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal on December 1, 2020, in a close-knit ceremony in Mumbai attended by a small number of people keeping the Covid-19 protocols.