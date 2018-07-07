Exclusive: Aditya Narayan to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Aditya Narayan to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khilladi. Aditya Narayan to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khilladi.

Singer, actor and TV host Aditya Narayan will be one of the contestants in the upcoming season of reality show Fear Factor – Khatron Ke Khiladi. Aditya was earlier this year part of comedy show Entertainment ki Raat on Colors. Indianexpress.com has now learnt that he supposedly has given his nod for being a celebrity contestant on the reality show hosted by director Rohit Shetty.

A source told Indianexpress.com, “Aditya Narayan was approached, and now he has given a yes to be part of the show. We wanted him as he is an overall package – smart, talented and popular amongst the youth. So it will be exciting to watch him compete with other contestants.”

Being popular playback singer Udit Narayan’s son, Aditya entered the entertainment industry at a young age as a singer in 1995. His first song was the title track of Rangeela, along with singer Asha Bhosle. He later also acted in a few films as a child artiste. He worked in movies like Pardes and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

The young singer has also courted controversies. After the IndiGo staff abuse case, he was yet again in the news for ramming his car into an autorickshaw, injuring two people.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd