Aditya Narayan takes a dig at Amit Kumar, asks Kumar Sanu if he is praising Indian Idol contestants because ‘team asked him to’

Seems like Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has not taken singer Amit Kumar’s comments after the Kishore Kumar tribute episode lightly. After his recent visit to the reality show, Amit had criticised the talent and even accused makers of forcing him to praise every contestant. In the upcoming episode, Aditya will be seen asking guests on the show, Kumar Sanu, Anuradha Paudwal and Roop Kumar Rathod, if the words of encouragement they shared for Indian Idol contestants were from the heart or did the team ask them for it.

In a video posted by Sony TV giving a glimpse of the weekend episode, Aditya is seen interacting with the guests. He says that before the show ends, he wants to ask something: “Aapne humare contestants ki jo itni taarif ki hai, dil se ki hai ya humare team se kisi ne bola hai karne ko (Was it honest praise or did the Indian Idol team asked you to do it)?”

Taking the mike, Kumar Sanu replies to Aditya Narayan saying that it’s best that he asked, as he doesn’t want a controversy to stir up later. Sharing that whatever he said was ‘ekdum dil se’, the popular singer said, “They are really great singers and performed amazingly. All of them could pass off as playback singers right now. I have never seen so many talented people on one reality show. Each one of them is a heera (diamond).”

Taking a jibe at Amit Kumar’s words, judge Himesh Reshammiya also pitched in and said that the pandemic has taught everyone a lot. And one lesson that we should follow is to spread love, appreciate and encourage people.

Two weeks back Indian Idol 12 dedicated its episode to Kishore Kumar and welcomed Amit Kumar as a special guest. In an interview to ETimes, Amit said that he didn’t enjoy and wanted to stop the episode. The singer added that he was asked to praise every contestant irrespective of how they perform. “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise kamana hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened,” Kumar said.

Responding to the criticism, Aditya Narayan earlier said that since Amit Kumar is a senior member of the fraternity, they respect his views. He also said that Amit has always enjoyed being on Indian Idol and doesn’t know what happened this time. Aditya also mentioned that unlike Amit, he and his parents enjoyed the episode, and so did the fans of the show. Amit’s reaction came after social media attack on the show for focusing on hard-luck stories and fake romances rather than talent.

Judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol 12 airs on Sony TV.